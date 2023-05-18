BROWNSVILLE -- Butler County softball coach Amy Robbins was covered in glitter and silly string following Thursday’s history-making 11-5 win over Edmonson County in the District 12 Tournament championship at Edmonson County High School.
The team showered their coach to celebrate the program’s third straight district tournament championship -- the first time Butler County softball has won three straight district titles.
Butler County (22-5-1) made history by jumping out to a big lead and holding off a late charge from Edmonson County.
“It’s amazing,” Lady Bears senior pitcher Avery Gleason said. “It’s so much fun working with these girls every single day at practice. We worked so hard to get here and make history. It’s so awesome.”
The two teams split in the regular season, with the home team winning both meetings. Butler County was able to take the rubber match and deny Edmonson County (16-10) a chance to celebrate with the home fans.
“It’s a really great feeling, especially doing it with my teammates and doing it for the seniors,” Butler County freshman infielder Parker Willoughby said.
Willoughby’s leadoff double started a three-run rally for Butler County in the bottom of the first -- a rally capped by an RBI double from Mackenzie Coleman.
Edmonson County got a runner at third to lead off the second, but Gleason was able to strand the runner and keep the 3-0 lead intact.
Gleason helped her own cause in the third, delivering an RBI triple before scoring on an error to make the score 5-0.
The lead grew to 8-0 with a three-run fourth that included a two-run double from Carley Jones.
Edmonson County got on the board with a pair of runs in the fifth and added a run in the sixth to make the score 8-3.
Butler County answered with three runs in the eighth on a homer by Mia Thomas and RBI doubles by Taylor Smith and Willoughby.
Edmonson County added two more in the seventh, but was unable to get any closer.
“Our girls played well,” Robbins said. “They hit the ball well. Hat's off to that Edmonson County crew. They are a really hard team to play. Our girls came out and did exactly what they needed to do. They made the plays and they hit the ball when they needed to. It was just a great overall game.”
Butler County finished with 13 hits. Willoughby, Gleason, Thomas, Madison Clark and Karrington Hunt had two hits each.
Gleason earned the win, improving to 20-3-1. Gleason allowed four earned runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Robbins said she likes where her team is heading into the Region 3 Tournament, which begins Saturday at Grayson County High School.
“Here on out, it’s win or go home,” Robbins said. “You just have to make sure you do everything you can to make sure you are going in the right direction, especially in postseason play.”
Annie Kiper and Addie Childress had two hits each for Edmonson County, with Childress adding two runs scored.
“They beat us,” Edmonson County coach Alex Jane Massey said. “There’s no bones about it. They outplayed us. They just beat us.”
Edmonson County also advances to the Region 3 Tournament, but will face a district winner in the opening round.
“My kids aren’t afraid of a battle,” Massey said. “They won’t back down against anybody. We are going to be an underdog going into the region tournament and that’s fine, but honestly I wouldn’t want it any other way. My kids have a lot of fight in them and I think we will be ready come Saturday.”
ECHS 000 021 2 -- 5 7 2
BCHS 302 303 X -- 11 13 5
WP: Gleason LP: Norris.