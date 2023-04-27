PREP SOFTBALL Lady Bears power past Greenwood for 3-1 win By the Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Visiting Butler County hit three home runs to take down Greenwood 3-1 in a softball matchup Wednesday.MacKenzie Coleman, Madison Clark and Parker Willoughby all hit solo home runs for the Lady Bears.That was enough offense for Butler County starting pitcher Avery Gleason, who fired a complete game for the win. Gleason allowed one run off eight hits and a walk while striking out four batters. Butler County (16-4-1) visits District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Friday.Greenwood (11-8) will face Trigg County and host Muhlenberg County on Saturday.{&end} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Butler County Greenwood Sports Baseball Games And Toys Softball Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you