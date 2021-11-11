Editor’s note – This is the fourth in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Nov. 29.
The Butler County girls’ basketball team made a late push last season, earning a District 12 runner-up finish and a trip to the Region 3 Tournament.
With everyone back, the Lady Bears are hoping to build off that momentum – taking aim at the district crown. Butler County leads the way in the district with a strong senior class with Edmonson County, Grayson County and Whitesville Trinity looking to make a push at the Lady Bears.
Edmonson County will try to get back to the region tournament after falling to Grayson County in the opening round of the district tournament last season.
“Our goal is always to be in the finals (of the district tournament),” Edmonson County coach Bart Weaver said. “That never changes. When you look at it on paper, Butler County has to be the favorite. They return everybody, but we feel like we can compete with them on any given night.
“Whitesville Trinity will be tough. Grayson County is going to be down a little bit, but they’ve also got two or three players that have a ton of experience. It’s going to be a tough district. We are just looking forward to competing in it.”
Butler County will be led by seniors Taylin Clark and Jaelyn Taylor. Clark averaged a double-double, while Taylor was second on the team in scoring.
Seniors Gracie Cardwell and Graci Leach and junior Jenna Phelps are also in the mix, three players capable of getting boards along with Clark.
Edmonson County will have to replace leading scorers Katie Lindsey and Maci McCombs, but Weaver said it might be one of the best defensive teams the program has had in a while.
Lily Jane Vincent led the team in rebounding as a sophomore, while Weaver will rely on a quartet of seniors in Paige Wolfe, Jaedlyn Simon, Maham Shahbaz and Hallie Cassidy.
Wolfe is a standout defensive player who has worked on shooting, according to Weaver. Simon is back after suffering a leg injury this summer, while Shahbaz has had a strong preseason.
Junior Emma White is fully recovered from COVID and junior Callie Webb has also come on strong, according to Weaver.
“We have a lot more depth,” Weaver said. “Now it is unproven depth, but we feel like we have nine or 10 girls that are pretty close to each other. We are going to get after people on defense, play some more players and try to wear teams down with our depth.”