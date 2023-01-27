PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL Lady Bears top East 43-29 Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Butler County junior guard Taylor Leach scored 12 points to lead the host Lady Bears to a 43-29 girls' basketball win over Warren East on Thursday.Jenna Phelps just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, Ann Marie Skaggs added six points and six rebounds and Ava Wilson tallied eight rebounds in the win. Butler County (13-6) was set to visit District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Friday.Warren East (5-14) hosts Russellville on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Butler County Warren East Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you