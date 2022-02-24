MORGANTOWN -- You could say the year 1993 has been a subject of frequent discussion this season for Butler County girls' basketball coach Lexie Belcher.
That date -- 29 years ago on the standard Gregorian calendar -- marked the last time the Lady Bears had secured a district tournament championship.
That's a long time, by any measure -- but Belcher has the perfect personal analogy.
"That's the year I was born, odd enough," Belcher said after Butler County beat visiting Edmonson County 49-26 to win the District 12 tournament championship and claim that long-awaited title.
Butler County (24-3) has been building toward Thursday's climatic moment all season, piling victory on victory as the program marched toward the title. Featuring a fearsome inside game highlighted by senior Taylin Clark power on the baseline supporting the slashing ability of teammates like Gracie Cardwell and Jenna Phelps, the Lady Bears have been a handful for opponents all season.
Edmonson County (11-19) had better luck than most, losing the second regular-season meeting by just two points on a last-second basket by Clark back on Feb. 11.
Like in its two regular-season matchups, the Lady Cats tried to slow down Butler County by opening in a zone. This time, it didn't work -- at all. Phelps opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, then Jaelyn Taylor bombed away from long range for two more treys as the Lady Bears opened up a 10-0 lead.
That early hot shooting forced Edmonson out of the zone, which played right into the Lady Bears' hands.
"I knew they were going to start in that zone, so I told the girls all week we have to make them come out of that zone," Belcher said. "If we do that, there's no way they can stop you. That's just the perfect example of being ready, knocking down that shot. The 3-ball is something I have not focused on all year or in the past three years, but we have slowly, gradually shot more and more. That's what we need to do in the postseason."
Clark closed the first quarter with five points as Butler built a commanding 15-4 lead. The Lady Bears forced nine turnovers in the first quarter.
"We kind of freaked out in this atmosphere," Edmonson County coach Bartley Weaver said. "There's only one or two on my team that have had this kind of experience, district final and stuff -- two or three is all. I think the atmosphere got to them, then they nailed those first three or four 3s and it was just like doomsday.
"I thought we kept playing and we played hard. It was a physical game and when it's allowed to be a physical game, they're the most physical."
Butler County built on that early advantage, outscoring the Lady Cats in every quarter to earn the title.
Clark, like her teammates, found herself in a new position -- atop an 8-foot ladder, wielding a pair of scissors as she cut down the nets.
"I didn't really know what I was doing, considering we haven't won before, but I'm glad we did," Clark said.
Gracie Cardwell, who made the all-tournament team along with Clark and Phelps, tied for game-high scoring honors with Jaelyn Taylor.
Annie Kiper, also an all-tournament pick with teammate Paige Wolfe, led the Lady Cats with nine points.
Both teams advance to the Region 3 tournament next week at the Owensboro Sportscenter, with the regional draw set for Saturday in Owensboro.
ECHS 4 9 5 8 -- 26
BCHS 15 12 12 10 -- 49
ECHS -- Kiper 9, Cassady 5, Williams 4, Wolfe 4, Cook 2, Vincent 2.
BCHS -- Cardwell 10, J. Taylor 10, Clark 9, T. Leach 9, Phelps 8, Blunk 2, G. Leach 1.