Butler County's softball team picked up a pair of wins Saturday, beating Breckinridge County 5-3 and downing host Monroe County 16-1 in six innings.
Against Breckinridge, Madison Clark was 3-for-4 with a double, Cheani Schroeder and Addison Miller each went 2-for-3, and Parker Willoughby was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Isabella Akers, MacKenzie Coleman and Carley Jones added an RBI each.
Butler County starting pitcher Kaylee Dockery earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out two batters.
Clark tallied a 3-for-5 day with a double and two RBIs against Monroe. Mia Thomas was 3-for-4, Coleman went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Miller was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Willoughby was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Also for the Lady Bears, Jones homered and drove in three runs and Schroeder tacked on an RBI.
Butler County starting pitcher Avery Gleason went all six innings for the win, allowing just an unearned run off three hits and a walk while striking out four.
Butler County (8-10) is back in action Monday at Ohio County.
Baseball
Franklin-Simpson 7, Owensboro 3
Hayden Satterly tallied a double and three RBIs to pace Franklin-Simpson to a 7-3 win over Owensboro in the Kelly Russell Classic on Saturday at Russellville.
Cole Wix was 3-for-4 with an RBI, John West went 2-for-2, and Luke Richardson and Chase Wilson added a double and an RBI each in the win.
Connor Vincent picked up the win for the Wildcats after tossing three scoreless innings in relief. He struck out three.
Franklin-Simpson (10-7) is back in action Monday at Bowling Green.
Forest Park (Ind.) 9, Warren East 5
Warren East dropped a pair of games in the Louisville Invitational Tournament on Saturday, falling 13-10 against Pleasure Ridge Park and 9-5 against Forest Park (Ind.).
The Raiders' Chase Carver tallied a 2-for-4 day with two stolen bases and two runs scored against Forest Park. Braylen Lee and Maddox Tarrence each had an RBI.
Carver had another 2-for-4 day against Pleasure Ridge Park. Camden Elkins added two RBIs, Colton Edwards had a double and an RBI, and Lee, Drake Young and Gage Elkins each finished with an RBI.
Warren East (10-6) hosts District 14 rival South Warren on Monday.
Hart County 8, Edmonson County 3
Homestanding Hart County claimed an 8-3 win over Edmonson County on Saturday.
Gavyn Minyard and Cole Saling each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Andrew Talley also drove in a run for the Wildcats in the loss.
Edmonson County (7-6) hosts District 12 rival Butler County on Monday.