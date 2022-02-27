The Franklin-Simpson girls’ basketball team took a while to get going offensively, but the defense was able to shine throughout in a 41-23 win over South Warren in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Franklin-Simpson (23-3) forced 20 turnovers and held South Warren to 18.8 percent shooting to advance to the semifinals for a second straight season.
“You wanna win the first one,” Franklin-Simpson coach Ashley Taylor said. “The nerves of playing here -- we’ve only played one game here (with this team). We knew it was going to take us a little bit. Now I didn’t think we were going to look as bad as we did. We predicate everything we do on the defensive end because we think defense wins championships.”
Both teams came out shaky, with the teams combining for seven total points in the first quarter.
The Lady Cats finally got going in the second, with Alera Barbee sparking a 10-0 run that pushed the Franklin-Simpson lead to 15-3.
“We just had to get settled in,” Barbee said. “The first team to get settled in usually has the advantage.”
South Warren (11-20) got the deficit down to nine by halftime, but Franklin opened the second half with a 12-0 run to make the score 29-8. The lead grew to as much as 23 points, with South Warren unable to get closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
“We talked about that if we don’t take care of the ball then we are going to struggle,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “That’s their m.o., they are turning people over at a high clip. When it came down to it, we were just in a rush all night. We never could get set up into anything that we wanted to. Credit to Franklin for that. Coach Taylor has done a great job coaching her kids how to get teams out of their rhythm. It worked tonight.”
Barbee led the Lady Cats with 20 points, while LeeLee Partinger added 15 points.
Gracie Hodges had 15 points to lead South Warren. The Spartans were playing in the region tournament for the first time since 2019.
“It proved that we can do it,” South Warren senior Carrie Enlow said. “It gave a sense of hope for the young girls that I hope they continue to carry through for the next seasons.”
Franklin-Simpson advances to face Metcalfe County, which rallied to beat Monroe County, in the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve seen them one time live at the beginning of the season,” Taylor said. “I’ve seen a few films on them, but the next few days will definitely be us coaches studying it and getting our girls prepared for that game.”
SWHS 2 6 12 3 -- 23
FSHS 5 12 18 6 -- 41
SW -- Hodges 15, Frank 3, Hudson 2, Overbay 2, Enlow 1.
FS -- Barbee 20, Partinger 10, Turner 9, Johnson 2.
Metcalfe County 59, Monroe County 49
The Lady Hornets finished with a 26-7 run to earn the program’s first region tournament win since 2017.
“They don’t quit,” Metcalfe County coach Greg Stephens said. “All we kept talking about was, ‘we can get back in this.’ We just felt like at times we were pressing, thinking we needed to get all those points back at once. Then a few shots fell … and the momentum continued our way.”
Kassady London led Metcalfe County (20-11) with 24 points, while Jaycie Harper added 14 points.
Paisley Ford led Monroe County (17-12) with 14 points, while Brynley Howard added 10 points.
Mon 10 18 14 7 -- 49
Met 16 7 14 22 -- 59
Mon -- Ford 14, Hatcher 10, Finley 7, Massingille 7, Veach 7, Thompson 4.
Met -- London 24, Harper 14, Glass 9, Davis 6, Blythe 4, Jolly 2.