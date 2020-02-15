Facing a Warren Central team known for its pressure defense, Edmonson County girls' basketball coach Bart Weaver mixed things up during Friday's practice – bringing in the freshmen boys' team to simulate what the Lady Dragons would do during Saturday's game.
That decision paid off, with Edmonson County snapping a two-game skid with a 51-44 win at Warren Central.
Junior point guard Katie Lindsey had 22 points and helped run an efficient Edmonson County (15-10) offense that finished with only 10 turnovers on the night.
"I was really worried about this game," Weaver said. "I know Warren Central has been playing a lot better. What I was really worried about was their defense. They are so athletic in that 2-3 zone. Forget the press, that's a given, but that 2-3 zone – they are so athletic that it's hard to get shots.
"I think (using the freshman boys) helped us because we moved the ball pretty well ... and I think that was big because I was really impressed by their defense."
Lindsey got the Lady Cats off to a strong start, scoring nine of Edmonson County's first 17 points to help build a 17-8 advantage.
Lindsey's 3-pointer with 2:46 left in the first half stretched the margin to 24-14 and the junior guard capped a 15-point first half with another 3 late to give the Lady Cats a 27-19 cushion at halftime.
"You just have to keep your head up and view the floor well," Lindsey said. "If they are putting so much pressure on me, then somebody has to be open on the floor. You have to keep your head up and keep calm."
Warren Central (10-18), which rallied from 13 down in the fourth quarter to beat Greenwood at the buzzer Friday, was unable to mount a second straight second-half comeback.
The Lady Dragons got as close as three late in the third quarter before Edmonson County scored five straight to get some distance and Warren Central was unable to get closer than five in the fourth quarter.
Weaver said it was good to see his team finish strong after losing the previous two games by a combined six points.
"This was big because we've lost a couple here lately," Weaver said. "We just didn't play well in those games. Against Ohio County, we played well, but in overtime we didn't really finish. Tonight was important to try to finish this game.
"We have a huge week next week. We have Hart County Monday, a Grayson County district game with the No. 1 seed on the line Thursday, then Greenwood Friday and Daviess County Saturday."
Lauren Ballance added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Cats.
La Auhnni Lewis led Warren Central with 16 points, while Krisheana Johnson added 12 points.
"We just started out a little slow today," Warren Central coach Joe Hood said. "Edmonson County fought hard today. Their little point guard is really hard to guard. I think she makes everybody on the floor better for them. I even told the coach that before the game and she showed that tonight."
Warren Central will play at Allen County-Scottsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Edmonson County travels to Hart County at 5:30 p.m. Monday
ECHS 10 17 9 15 – 51
WCHS 7 12 9 16 – 44
ECHS – Lindsey 22, Ballance 12, E. Vincent 7, Harrison 4, McCombs 4, L. Vincent 2.
WCHS – Lewis 16, Johnson 12, Robinson 7, Leach 4, Anthony 3, Conner 2.
