Host Edmonson County produced three double-doubles as the Lady Cats topped Metcalfe County 69-35 in the Rafferty's/Double Dogs Caveland Classic.
Lauren Ballance tallied 25 points and 10 rebounds, Emma Rose Vincent had 14 points and 17 rebounds, and Lily Jane Vincent finished with 10 rebounds and 10 points for Edmonson County (3-3).
The Lady Cats host Green County in the Classic on Friday.
Grayson County 48, Warren Central 40
Grayson County topped Warren Central 48-40 in the Russellville Food Bank Classic on Thursday.
Kyleigh Ray led the Lady Dragons with 15 points in the loss.
Warren Central (2-5) faces Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
