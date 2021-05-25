Edmonson County's girls claimed a pair of first-place finishes in Monday's Class 1A, Region 2 track and field meet Monday at Green County High School in Greensburg.
The Lady Cats picked up two relay wins in the meet. Edmonson County's Caroline Parsley, Cariann Williams, Courtney Garrett and Emma Grace Cena combined to win the 3,200-meter relay in 11 minutes, 13.74 seconds. In the 1,600 relay, the Lady Cats' Cena, Parsley, Maham Shabazz and Garrett teamed to win the regional championship in 4:37.30.
Bethelem won the girls' meet with 93 points. Edmonson County was third with 66 points, while Russellville was eighth with 24 points.
Russellville's Jermani Morris scored all the points for her team, taking second in the 100 meters (13.24), second in the 200 (27.65) and second in the 400 (1:06.33).
Edmonson County's Karrington Peger tallied second-place finishes in the shot put (29 feet, 11.50 inches) and discus (94-11.50), and the Lady Cats' 800 relay of Jaedlyn Simon, Lilly Jane Vincent, Garrett and Katie Lindsey posted a runner-up finish in 1:55.49.
Other individual scorers for the Lady Cats were Cariann Williams in the 800 (third, 2:38.38), Caroline Parsley in the 1,600 (fourth, 6:09.27), Emma Grace Cena in the 400 (fourth, 1:06.99), Jaedlyn Simon in the 400 (fifth, 1:09.48), Kenndi Swihart in the 1,600 (sixth, 6:20.23) and Lainey Alexander in the 3,200 (sixth, 15:56.09).
Edmonson's quartet of Shabazz, Vincent, Garrett and Lindsey added a fourth-place finish in the 400 relay (55.46).
In the boys' meet, Green County won the team championship with 144 points. Edmonson County was fifth with 44, while Russellville was 11th with 13.
Lane Lindsey tallied a second-place finish in the 400 (52.57) and was third in the triple jump (38-05.50) to lead the Wildcats.
Other individual scorers for Edmonson County were Daniel Woosley in the long jump (fourth, 18-07.00), Payton Vincent in the triple jump (fourth, 37-03.00), Blake Skaggs in the pole vault (fourth, 8-06), Ashton Johnson in the 3,200 (fifth, 12:09.10), Brandon Lindsey in the 3,200 (sixth, 12:41.70) and Matt Shaw in the discus (sixth, 103-06).
The Wildcats' Logan Brooks, Jarrett Prunty, Braden Wall and Brandon Lindsey teamed for a third-place finish in the 3,200 relay (9:38.47). Edmonson's Payton Vincent, Zander Bass, Tyler Anderson and Lane Lindsey took fourth in the 800 relay (1:37.27). Lane Lindsey, Vincent, Bass and Anderson finished fourth in the 1,600 relay (3;46.63).
Russellville's Chaun Cheaney was fourth in the 800 (2:08.27), Jaquis Todd took fifth in the 400 (54.56) and sixth in the 100 (11.92), and Rolando Pacheco was fifth in the 300 hurdles (48.15).
The Panthers' quartet of Cheaney, Todd, Monti Williams and AJ Woodard finished fourth in the 400 relay (47.92).