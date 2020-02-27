The Edmonson County Lady Cats made it three straight District 12 Tournament championships with a 55-41 win over Grayson County on Thursday at Grayson County High School.
Katie Lindsey had 27 points, while Lauren Ballance added 15 points for Edmonson County (20-10).
Laura Vincent led Grayson County (20-12) with 11 points.
The Lady Cats advance to the Region 3 Tournament, which begins Monday at the Sportscenter in Owensboro. Pairings for the tournament will be determined on Saturday.
