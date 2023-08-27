Logan County won twice Saturday to claim the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 volleyball championship held at Allen County-Scottsville.
The Lady Cougars downed host ACS 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-20) before topping Warren East 3-2 (20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9) for the title.
Against ACS, Logan’s Aubrey Sears had 11 kills, six digs and four aces. Kirsten Harris added seven kills and a pair of blocks, Whitney Christian had six kills and four digs, Kambell Porter finished with 25 assists and four digs, and Lydia Owens tallied 15 digs and seven aces.
Sears totaled 24 kills, two blocks and a pair of aces against East. Christian added 22 kills and seven digs, Porter tallied 48 assists, Owens had 32 digs and three aces, Lindy Mitchell added nine digs and three aces, and Chaney Barrow chipped in with eight digs.
Logan County (5-4) visits District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Warren East (9-3) opened with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-9) win against Franklin-Simpson on Saturday. Baleigh Young had six kills and four blocks, Catherine Montgomery added six kills and eight aces, Mia Andrews had four kills and two blocks, Kaytlin Miller had four kills and four blocks, Jada Knight tallied 22 assists, five digs and four aces, Jamie Phelps added five three kills, seven digs and three aces, and Makenna Rine and Mary Grace Jackson tallied five digs each.
The Lady Raiders host Owensboro Catholic on Monday.
ACS (6-5) hosts Warren Central on Monday. Franklin-Simpson (2-7) visits Glasgow on Monday.
Boys’ soccer
Greenwood 2, Elizabethtown 0
Kelechi Igbokwe and Andy Alfaro each tallied a goal to pace host Greenwood to a 2-0 win against Elizabethtown on Saturday.
Kincade Shomler and Carlos Hercules provided one assist apiece for the Gators.
Goalkeeper Carson Berger notched six saves to record the shutout for Greenwood (1-5), which is back in action Sept. 2 against North Oldham and George Rogers Clark in the Purples Classic at Bowling Green.
Glasgow 4, LaRue County 1
Host Glasgow claimed a pair of wins in the Scotties Classic on Saturday, topping Taylor County 7-1 and LaRue County 4-1.
Against Taylor, Nick Bower tallied a hat trick with three goals and two assists. Hudson Stahl added two goals, Jared Malagon had one goal and two assists, Darwin Hernandez scored a goal and Mynor Garcia, Tomas Ramirez and Isaiah Ramos each added an assist.
Goalkeepers Jr. Contreras and Walker Thornbury combined for 13 saves.
Malagon scored two goals in the win against LaRue. Bower had one goal and two assists, and Ramos also had an assist.
Goalies Richard Crowe and Thornbury combined for 14 saves for Glasgow (6-1-1), which visits District 15 rival Barren County on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 6, Barren County 0
Barren County dropped a pair of games in Saturday’s Scotties Classic at Glasgow.
The Trojans fell 6-4 to Wayne County and lost 6-0 to Franklin-Simpson.
Against Wayne, Logan Gerber scored two goals, Alan Edberg had a goal and three assists, and Jehu Garcia-Hernandez scored a goal.
Barren County (4-4) hosts Muhlenberg County on Monday.
Girls’ soccer
Russellville 9, Edmonson County 0
Jasmine Kennedy finished with a hat trick, scoring three goals and adding an assist to spark visiting Russellville to a 9-0 win against Edmonson County on Saturday.
Crissy Higgins chipped in with two goals and an assist, Rayleigh Roberts also scored two goals, Ja’eda Poindexter tallied a goal and an assist, Tryastanne Hickman scored a goal and the Lady Panthers got assists from Genesis Terry, Jermani Morris and Sayne Olivia.
Goalkeeper Chloe Penrod recorded the shutout for Russellville (2-2), which hosts District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Edmonson County (0-5) is at District 11 rival Butler County on Tuesday.
ACS 4, Glasgow 0
Gabrielle Corbett scored a pair of goals to boost homestanding Allen County-Scottsville to a 4-0 win against District 15 rival Glasgow on Saturday.
Emma Stovall scored a goal and had an assist, Gabby Garcia also scored a goal, and Miley Doss and Kelly Manion provided assists for the Lady Pats.
Goalkeepers Shayna Stevens and Corbett combined on the shutout for Allen County-Scottsville (4-3, 1-1), which hosts District 15 foe Warren East on Tuesday.
Glasgow (0-6, 0-2) visits District 15 rival Barren County on Tuesday.