RUSSELLVILLE – After cutting down the net and twirling it through the air, Finley Baird held up six fingers while posing for a photo to signify the number of District 13 titles she’s won in her seven years as Logan County’s head coach.
The sixth, and third in a row, came Thursday at Russellville as the Lady Cougars worked through a slow start to beat the host Lady Panthers 45-40.
“I think they were kind of tight in the beginning and maybe a little apprehensive, but I think with about two minutes left in the second quarter, they started to play what I call ‘Lady Cougar basketball,’ where we push the ball up the floor, we execute and we play really good defense to get defensive stops, which motivates them to score on the other end,” Baird said. “I think that was kind of the game changer.”
The one year during Baird’s tenure Logan County didn’t win was 2017, when Franklin-Simpson beat Russellville to claim the crown. That was when this year’s five-member senior class – Logan County’s starters – were freshmen. They didn’t lose another district tournament game after falling to Russellville 55-47 in the 2017 semifinals, and went a combined 22-2 against District 13 opponents the last three years.
“I’ve seen them really progress and have the hunger to play hard, get better and have that desire to be winners,” Baird said.
Logan County (15-16) advanced to Thursday’s final with a 65-39 victory over Todd County Central in Monday’s semifinals, but the Lady Cougars didn’t see the same type of start in the championship game against Russellville (19-11) as they did against the Lady Rebels, where they posted a 22-point opening period.
Instead, Logan County was only able to muster three points in the first quarter against the Lady Panthers, who took a five-point lead into the second with the help of 3-pointers from Chloe Whitescarver and Brinley Mason.
Nearly two minutes into the second quarter, the Lady Cougars made their second field goal – a putback from Kennedy Nichols, who finished with game-highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds – to make it 8-5. Logan County didn’t have another field goal until the 3:35 mark with another putback from Nichols, which got Logan County within two at 11-9.
A personal 4-0 run from Amiyah Collier, who led Russellville with 13 points, pushed the Lady Panthers’ lead back to six, but Logan County closed the half on a 10-3 run, capped off by a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Paige Vanzant, to take a 19-18 lead into halftime. Vanzant finished with 13 points for the Lady Cougars.
“We knew they were working us in that zone and it was going to be hard to score on the inside, so we knew our shooters had to step up,” Nichols said. “When we work our inside-outside game, then it never fails. Shooters, whenever they miss, we know for posts to grab the rebound and put it back up, so we just work the inside-outside game and we got it.”
The game remained close – no more than three points separated the teams – until the final three minutes of the third. Nichols’ and-one at the 2:35 mark put Logan County ahead by three and a layup from Kadyn Costello make it 31-26 entering the fourth.
Collier opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and Russellville continued on a 9-2 run capped off by a make from Anastasia Dowlen while getting fouled that gave the Lady Panthers a 35-33 lead with 4:57 remaining.
Logan County didn’t lead again until Abby Hinton made a corner 3-pointer with 1:55 to play. The junior’s shot put the Lady Cougars ahead 41-40.
“That was very important, with her catching and having that confidence to sink that 3-pointer and go back in and play good defense. Very, very important,” Baird said. “With her being the player she is, she is a very good shooter and has the confidence to do that.”
Nichols came up with two blocks in the final minute to help keep Russellville from scoring again, and Vanzant – a 65.7 percent free-throw shooter on the season – went 4-for-4 from the line in the final 20 seconds to close out the 45-40 victory.
“I was really nervous. “Usually I try not to think about it,” Vanzant said. “But I was really thinking about it this game.”
Vanzant and Nichols were both named to the All-District 13 team, along with Addie White and Peyton Vanzant, who had eight and three points, respectively, for Logan County on Thursday. Collier, Whitescarver and Dowlen represented Russellville, Kate Norwood, Alera Barbee and Evyn McCutchen represented Franklin-Simpson and Shelby Johnson and Lucy Chester represented Todd County Central.
Both Logan County and Russellville advance to the Region 4 Tournament with their wins in the District 13 semifinals. The tournament is scheduled to begin Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
RUSSELLVILLE 8 10 8 14 – 40
LOGAN COUNTY 3 16 12 14 – 45
RHS – Collier 13, Hines 10, Dowlen 6, Mason 6, Whitescarver 3, Kees 2.
LCHS – Nichols 15, Pa. Vanzant 13, Pe. Vanzant 8, White 3, Hinton 3, Costello 3.{&end}
