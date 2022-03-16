Logan County's Grayce Mefford went 3-for-5 with a double and a pair of runs batted in to pace the visiting Lady Cougars to a 9-8 softball win in eight innings against Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Trinity Case added a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs, Nora Epley had two RBIs, Emerson McKinnis tallied a double and an RBI, and Hailey Burgess and Ali Garrett added RBIs in the win.
Burgess picked up the win in relief, allowing two runs off six hits and a walk while striking out three batters in six innings.
Logan County (1-0) hosts Christian County on Thursday.
Bowling Green (0-1) visits Edmonson County on Monday.
Glasgow 12, Hart County 0
Teairra Saltsman was 2-for-3 with four RBIs to boost Glasgow to a season-opening 12-0 win in five innings over Hart County on Tuesday.
Lucy Richardson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Sydney Kuykendall tallied two RBIs, and Kensey Johnson drove in a run for the Lady Scotties.
Addison McCoy earned the complete-game win, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out six in five innings.
Glasgow (1-0) hosts Bardstown on Thursday.
Baseball
Daviess County 12, Greenwood 10
Visiting Daviess County outslugged Greenwood for a 12-10 win on Tuesday.
Rhett Dysholm homered and drove in three runs as part of a 2-for-3 day to lead the host Gators. Bryson Brockman was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Ethan Groff was 2-for-4. Also for Greenwood (1-1), Andrew Jolly and Joseph Rahill each drove in a run.
The Gators' Caden Whittle threw three innings of hitless relief, striking out four.
Greenwood hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Barren County 8, Metcalfe County 7
Host Barren County swept a doubleheader against Metcalfe County on Tuesday, winning the opener 14-1 in five innings and then taking the nightcap 8-7.
In the opener, the Trojans capitalized on nine walks to win in five. Waylon Clemmons had a double and two RBIs, Hayes Atkinson drove in two runs, and Cody Moore, Braxton Jenkins and Sutton Hyde each tallied an RBI.
Blake Cook started and got the win, allowing one hit and three walks while fanning seven in 3 1/3 innings. Jackson Reece pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing a run while striking out three.
Jameson Buie went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in the nightcap to pace Barren County (2-0). Joey Meyers was 2-for-2, Brayden Brown went 2-for-3, Cody Moore tallied two RBIs, and JP Hyde and Cash Moore each notched an RBI.
Buie started and earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) off three hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out seven. Hayes Atkinson earned the save with a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two.
Barren County hosts Pulaski County on Thursday.
Central Hardin 6, Glasgow 2
Visiting Central Hardin claimed a 6-2 win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Connor Davis and Easton Jessie each drove in a run for the Scotties in the loss.
Glasgow (0-1) hosts Somerset on Thursday.