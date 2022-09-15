PREP GIRLS' SOCCER Lady Dragons claim road win at Louisville Central Daily News Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Warren Central's girls' soccer team got goals from three different players to claim a 3-0 road win over Louisville Central on Wednesday.Alexandra Rodriguez, Jenetta Shobe and Presley Compton tallied goals for the Lady Dragons. Compton, Central's goalkeeper, recorded the shutout.Warren Central (5-8-1) was set to host Russellville on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warren Central Louisville Central Khsaa Girls' Soccer Presley Compton Dragons Jenetta Shobe Alexandra Rodriguez Sport Goal Recommended for you