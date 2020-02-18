With four District 14 wins in its last five district games, including a buzzer-beater against Greenwood on Friday, the Warren Central Lady Dragons jump into the final Daily News Area Top 10 poll - entering at eighth.
Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1 in the girls' poll, maintaining the top spot the entire season. The rest of the top five remains the same with Barren County second, Russell County third, Glasgow fourth and Warren East fifth.
Edmonson County remains at sixth, with South Warren seventh. Russellville is ninth, just behind the Lady Dragons with Logan County 10th.
In the boys' poll, Warren Central remains No. 1 with nine first-place votes. Bowling Green is second, with Logan County - which received one first-place vote - third.
Barren County is fourth, with Greenwood fifth and Clinton County sixth. South Warren is seventh, while Butler County is eighth and Glasgow is ninth.
Allen County-Scottsville and Franklin-Simpson round out the poll, tied for 10th.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (9) 20-6 99 1
2. Bowling Green – 22-5 89 2
3. Logan County (1) 23-3 82 3
4. Barren County – 19-8 67 4
5. Greenwood – 15-13 59 5
6. Clinton County – 21-6 50 6
7. South Warren – 14-14 31 7
8. Butler County – 18-8 25 8
9. Glasgow – 12-13 19 9
t10. ACS – 13-13 12 10
t10. Franklin-Simpson – 12-13 12 –
Others receiving votes: none.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 22-5 100 1
2. Barren County – 22-6 89 2
3. Russell County – 21-6 72 3
4. Glasgow – 19-7 71 4
5. Warren East – 16-8 63 5
6. Edmonson Co. – 16-10 42 6
7. South Warren – 13-16 41 7
8. Warren Central – 10-18 23 –
9. Russellville – 17-10 20 10
8. Logan County – 12-15 18 8
Others receiving votes: Greenwood 7, Metcalfe County 3, Allen County-Scottsville 1.
