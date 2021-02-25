The Warren Central girls’ basketball team entered Thursday’s game against visiting Greenwood with its postseason fate in its hands.
A win would guarantee the Lady Dragons the second seed in next month’s District 14 Tournament. A loss, and the best the Lady Dragons could hope for was a three-way tie with South Warren and Warren East – with a draw to determine who would be the three seed and who would play each other in the opening-round game between the fourth and fifth seeds.
After losing the draw in a similar situation last season, Warren Central made sure history wouldn’t repeat itself – clinching the two seed with a 57-44 win over the Lady Gators.
Warren Central (6-6 overall, 2-2 District 14) overcame a slow start with a strong second half to earn the victory and assure itself a spot in the district semifinals.
“It feels really good,” Warren Central senior Kyleigh Ray said. “We knew we had to step up. This was a big game for us. We had to win this one.”
Warren Central coach Anthony Hickey said he could sense his team was ready for Thursday’s game after a strong second half in a loss to Webster County in its last game, combined with a good two or three days of practice.
“I told them that’s how we have to play,” Hickey said. “We needed that to carry over into the next game because this is the one that matters. Everybody had a role (tonight) and they did that.”
Greenwood (7-3, 2-2) got off to a hot start and led the entire first half. The Lady Gators scored the first eight points and pushed the margin to 12-3 after a jumper from Jacqueline Jackson late in the first quarter.
The Lady Dragons got within a point early in the second quarter before Greenwood pushed its advantage to 25-17. Warren Central answered again, closing the half with a 9-2 spurt capped by a runner in the lane from La Auhnni Lewis as time expired to trim the deficit to 27-26 at halftime.
Ray scored 29 seconds into the second half to give Warren Central its first lead of the night. It was the start of a 10-1 run that pushed the Lady Dragons in front 36-28 midway through the third. The Lady Gators were unable to get closer than four points the rest of the way.
“We always try to make sure that we don’t come out flat in the third quarter,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “That was a big problem we had last year. They made that run at the end of the second to close the gap after we had that big lead and we told them the first five minutes of the second half was really going to decide the game. It did. It decided the game for us. Once we took that punch right there, we never could respond.”
Saniyah Shelton led Warren Central with 17 points. Ray had 12 points and 12 rebounds. K.K. Keener added 12 points off the bench.
Leia Trinh led Greenwood with 17 points. Kayla Grant added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Despite the loss, Greenwood still has a chance to get the three seed and avoid the first-round game against South Warren. The Lady Gators host Warren East on Monday, with the winner getting the three seed and the loser dropping to the four seed.
“That’s a big game for us Monday,” Simpson said. “East is playing well. That’s a game that we are going to have to protect our home floor. We know what is at stake Monday night.
“I told them in the game of basketball you have to have a short memory. Saturday against Owensboro is going to be a good test to get us ready for Monday night.”
Greenwood will host Owensboro at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a tune-up for Monday’s game against Warren East. Warren Central will return to action at Hopkinsville at 6 p.m. Friday.
GHS 14 13 9 8 – 44
WCHS 7 19 15 16 – 57
GHS – Trinh 17, Grant 10, Jackson 6, Evans 5, Milam 3, Elzy 3.
WC – Shelton 17, Keener 12, Ray 12, Lewis 8, Simmons 4, Robinson 2, Frausto 1, Akhmedova 1.
