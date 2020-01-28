Warren Central trailed South Warren by 12 points entering the fourth quarter and appeared to be on its way to a second loss to the Spartans in its last three games.
But the Lady Dragons rallied, scoring 23 points in the final frame, including a go-ahead shot from Krisheana Johnson with eight seconds left, to beat the Spartans 46-44 Tuesday for their second straight District 14 win.
“Our game plan tonight was simple. It was I know I’m going in coaching a team that’s going to give 100 percent the entire time,” Warren Central coach Joe Hood said. “We have trouble scoring at times and we did tonight in the second and third quarter, but they keep fighting.”
The two entered halftime tied 19-all, but South Warren (11-12 overall, 3-2 District 14) started the second half with a 3-pointer from Brooke Stevenson and continued on a 14-2 run to go ahead by double digits, eventually taking a 35-23 lead into the fourth.
Warren Central (7-14, 2-4) scored just four points in the third on layups from La Auhnni Lewis, who had a game-high 13 points, and Taelor Leach, who had seven. It was the second-straight quarter the Lady Dragons were held to just four points after Johnson was called for an offensive foul – her third foul of the game – midway through the second quarter and saw limited minutes after.
The Lady Dragons opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Kyleigh Ray and scored the next five points to make it 35-31. South Warren got the lead back up to six, before Warren Central came charging back and eventually tied it 40-all on Ray’s second 3-pointer of the quarter with 2:29 to play.
“I knew we were down, I knew we had to score and I was just like, ‘I’ve got to get a shot off,’ “ Ray said.
Elly Bennett followed with a triple of her own and made a free throw to put the Spartans up 44-40. Johnson, back in the game, split two free throws and Ray had a putback on a missed 3-point attempt from Lewis with 30.4 seconds left to get Warren Central back within a point. South Warren turned the ball over after inbounding it and Johnson, after almost turning it over herself, split two Spartan defenders and pulled up in the paint to give the Lady Dragons a 45-44 lead.
“We were one point down and I felt it,” Johnson said. “I saw an open shot and I took it.”
Ray finished with eight points and Johnson with seven points.
South Warren turned the ball over again in the final 10 seconds and Kenneddee Robinson split two free throws with 6.3 seconds remaining to put Warren Central up by two. On the second – the miss – Taylor Enlow got the rebound and the Spartans pushed the ball down the court, but were unable to get a final shot off as the Lady Dragons closed out its second-straight District 14 win. Warren Central beat Greenwood 48-41 Friday and will host Bowling Green this Friday.
Enlow finished with 10 points for South Warren and Bennett had nine. The Spartans will host Bowling Green on Tuesday.
WCHS 15 4 4 23– 46
SWHS 9 10 16 9– 44
WC – Lewis 13, Ray 8, Leach 8, Johnson 7, Conner 4, Robinson 4, Whitfield 2.
SW – T. Enlow 10, Bennett 9, Bush 8, Reynolds 6, Stevenson 3, Button 2, Deaton 2, C. Enlow 2, Hodges 2.
Boys
Warren Central 79, South Warren 74
Tegra Muleka made two free throws to put Warren Central ahead of South Warren by eight with only 1:14 to play Tuesday, but it was answered on the other end by an and-one from Caleb Mitchell-Franklin.
The Spartans then forced a turnover and Jace Carver converted an old-fashioned three-point play to cut the deficit to two.
But from there, Dre Boyd took over.
The senior made three free throws in the final 20 seconds and came up with several big plays to help the Dragons hold off the Spartans on the road for a 79-74 victory.
“We just locked in and did the little things and stopped making mental mistakes and do all the stuff that seniors should do by now,” Boyd said. “We’ve just got to lock in and do them and we did them. We kind of struggled doing them, but we did them at the end and we pulled off the win.”
Muleka missed the front end of a one-and-one with 49.6 seconds and South Warren ( 12-9 overall, 1-4 District 14) got the ball back, but Parker Stobaugh was called for an illegal screen – Boyd was the player trying to get through it – at the other end to give the Dragons ( 14-6, 4-1) back the ball. After dribbling the ball through South Warren’s defense and cutting the clock to 16.3 seconds, he was fouled and made both free throws to put Warren Central up 78-74.
Mitchell-Franklin couldn’t connect on a 3-point attempt at the other end and Boyd came down with the rebound. He was fouled, made the second shot and Tayton Smith intercepted South Warren’s inbound attempt to close out Warren Central’s 79-74 victory.
Boyd finished with a game-high 21 points, Kobe Brents had 15 and Smith and Muleka each had 14. The Dragons made 12 3-pointers in the game, including seven in the first half and four in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve struggled shooting lately, which we’ve been shooting 40-plus percent from (3-point range) as a team and then our last four game we were something like 21 for 96 – like 20 percent,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “That’s not us. I told the guys, ‘Keep shooting the ball. At some point they’re going to start falling again’ and it did today.”
The Dragons led by one entering the fourth and tied the game twice early in the frame, before back-to-back 3-pointers from Brents and Muleka put Warren Central ahead for the remainder. South Warren was able to get it back to a three-point game after a putback from Tayshaun Jones and a layup from Carver, but Smith made his second 3-pointer of the quarter to put Warren Central ahead 74-68.
“I just like helping my team,” Smith said. “So if I can make a shot, then it’s helping us do what we need to do.”
Muleka’s free throws 26 seconds later gave the Dragons the eight-point lead with 1:14 remaining.
“We got a couple of stops in the second half and in the first half we got none,” Unseld said. “ ... In the second half we guarded better and got stops when we needed to, but then late we turned the ball over, dumb plays – we’re still trying to figure this thing out, but we’re learning.
“ ... The kids kept fighting. It’s a district road game and we went 3-1 on the road in the district and we’ve got a big one Friday night. We’ve just got to compete and keep getting better.”
Warren Central will host Bowling Green on Friday.
Tuesday’s closely contested game came just a week after the Dragons beat the Spartans by 16 at Warren Central, but the two couldn’t create much separation through the first three quarters Tuesday. South Warren led 19-18 at the end of the first quarter and 43-41 at halftime, before Warren Central outscored them 17-14 to take a 58-57 lead into the fourth.
“We’ve got a lot of new pieces this year and we’re finally a little bit more mature team and I don’t think we’ve lacked confidence all year,” South Warren coach Blane Embry said. “I think they really believe they can play against people, it’s just that we sort of get out of it at times and get in a little bit of a funk offensively, and then we let our offense effect our defense.”
Jones led South Warren with 18 points, Stobaugh and Mitchell-Franklin had 16 each and Carver had 11. The Spartans will host Ohio County on Friday.
WCHS 18 23 17 21– 79
SWHS 19 24 14 17– 74
WC – Boyd 21, Brents 15, Smith 14, Muleka 14, Floyd 7, J. Lawrence 3, K. Lawrence 3, Wright 2.
SW – Jones 18, Mitchell-Franklin 16, Stobaugh 16, Carver 11, Hill 7, Veltkamp 6.{&end}
