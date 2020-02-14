Warren Central freshman guard Kenneddee Robinson only had one bucket for the Lady Dragons in Friday’s game against Greenwood.
It was arguably Warren Central’s most important basket of the season to date.
Robinson’s putback as time expired lifted the Lady Dragons past Greenwood 49-48, capping a wild rally from 13 points down in the fourth quarter. Faced with the prospect of dropping to the four seed and playing in the play-in game of the District 14 Tournament, Warren Central (10-17 overall, 4-4 District 14) now finds itself locked in a three-way tie with South Warren and Warren East.
The three teams will draw Tuesday to determine the second, third and fourth seed in the District 14 Tournament – with the four seed having to win two games, including one against top seed Bowling Green, to earn a spot in the Region 4 Tournament.
“I was like, ‘I have to box out. I have to get this for my team,’ ” Robinson said. “It was senior night and I had to finish this out for my seniors, make sure that we all get it together.”
Warren Central coach Joe Hood said it was a big moment for Robinson, and a huge win for his team.
“At the end of the game, my little freshman did exactly what she was supposed to do,” Hood said. “I didn’t think she was going to have to rebound it because I thought Kyleigh Ray’s shot was in there. I thought everybody in the gym thought that it was, too. It was just a great way to send these seniors out.”
The Lady Dragons trailed for most of the night, but found a way to get the lead when it mattered.
Greenwood (11-13, 0-8) used a 9-0 run to surge in front 9-2 – a lead it would hold for nearly the rest of the way. The Lady Gators’ lead was 17-11 at the end of the first and 29-22 at halftime, with Warren Central unable to pull even.
Leia Trinh’s drive in the lane with 7:23 remaining gave Greenwood its largest lead of the night at 40-27, but La Auhnni Lewis hit a 3-pointer on the other end to fuel a 14-2 run that trimmed the deficit to 42-41.
Greenwood hit four free throws to push the margin back to five, but Krisheana Johnson answered with back-to-back buckets to make the score 46-45 with 1:52 left. After Greenwood missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Johnson’s floater in the lane put Warren Central ahead 47-46 with 1:02 remaining.
Greenwood got the lead back on a putback from Annee Lasley with 25.9 seconds remaining, but Warren Central had one more answer – with Robinson getting the offensive board and putback off Ray’s missed 3 as time expired.
“We controlled the defensive end for three quarters,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “Everybody is going to look at that last play. We went to a box-and-one. Johnson had been hurting us all night. We thought they were going to give her the ball. Megan (Une) did a heckuva job on her. We got what we wanted. We got a long 3 ball. We just didn’t rebound it on the back side.
“There are a lot of little things we need to clean up before district tournament time, but the biggest thing the girls need to understand is that tournament time is 0-0. I still like our chances going into the tournament. I think we have a huge upside to our team. Four of the district losses we’ve had we have led in the second half, so we have something to build on.”
Kayla Grant led Greenwood with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Trinh added 12 points.
Lewis led the Lady Dragons with 20 points, while Johnson added 12 points.
“They didn’t look at the clock one time,” Hood said. “I know there was one time I looked up there and we were down 13, but I never even hesitated. I knew the girls were going to do exactly what (they needed to do).
“ ... It was a great way to send our seniors out. We don’t know what is going to happen in District 14 from here on out ... but we did everything that we could control tonight. It’s almost like the bigger environment the girls get in, the better they play.”
Warren Central will host Edmonson County at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Greenwood hosts Apollo at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
GHS 17 12 9 10 – 48
WCHS 11 11 5 22 – 49
GHS – Grant 19, Trinh 12, Lasley 8, Lovall 4, Une 3, Gordon 2.
WCHS – Lewis 20, Johnson 12, Ray 9, Leach 6, Robinson 2.
Warren Central 60, Greenwood 52, boys
The Dragons used a 13-3 run midway through the third quarter to take the lead for good and secure the top seed in the District 14 Tournament.
Warren Central (20-6 overall, 7-1 District 14) jumped out to a 14-4 lead, but Greenwood (15-13, 5-3) was able to trim the deficit to 18-14 by halftime and briefly led 19-18 in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
The game was tied 23-all a few minutes later, when Dre Boyd’s jumper started the 13-3 run that pushed Warren Central in front 31-23 midway through the third quarter. The Dragons never trailed again, with Greenwood getting as close as four late in the fourth before Tay Smith answered with a pair of 3s that iced the game in the final minute.
“It was a 14th District game,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “I thought we did a great job defensively until late. We got where we (were) not trying to lose the game instead of keep playing. Other than that I thought we played well. We just didn’t make shots early.
“It was a big win for us, a good win for us and it was good to get one on senior night. It’s a peaceful weekend. We don’t have to worry about a coin flip and a draw and all that stuff. We determined our own fate now. Not saying we won’t get beat in the first round, but we at least know what we are doing and what we have to get ready for this last week.”
Boyd led the Dragons with 18 points, while Smith added 14 points.
“It was good to come out here and get the one seed,” Smith said. “We did what we had to do in late game situations and got the win.”
Ben Carroll led Greenwood with 20 points. Cade Stinnett added 14 and Parker Williams finished with 10 points.
“They made big shots,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “I thought we competed tonight.
“ ... I think you just have to give them a lot of credit, but from Tuesday (a loss at Logan County) to tonight I thought we were a much tougher team and competed.”
With the loss, Greenwood is the third seed and will face Bowling Green in the District 14 Tournament.
“That’s what I told them all week, this was not a must win,” McCoy said. “It was one we all wanted badly, but had we won it then it came down to a flip of a coin and a draw of a number out of a hat.
“You have to play regardless of who it is. You have to bring it. We’ve beat those guys once and we know we can do it again if need be, but they are a much better basketball team now then they were then – but so are we.”
Warren Central plays at Allen County-Scottsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Greenwood hosts Monroe County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GHS 4 10 16 22 – 52
WCHS 14 4 20 22 – 60
GHS – Carroll 20, C. Stinnett 14, Williams 10, Grant 6, Stansbury 2.
WCHS – Boyd 18, Smith 14, Brents 8, J. Lawrence 6, Wright 4, Floyd 4, Barbee 4, Muleka 2.{&end}
