The Warren Central girls’ soccer team finished the regular season with a 1-1 draw at Fort Knox on Wednesday.
Itzel Falcon-Perez scored the lone goal for the Lady Dragons. It was her 12th of the season. The goal was assisted by Beatrice Malenga.
Stacey Edgar had four saves for Warren Central, which finished the regular season with a 6-6-1 record. The Lady Dragons will face Warren East in the opening game of the District 14 Tournament on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Greenwood.
Nicole Herter scored for the Lady Eagles, who finish the regular season at 1-14-3. Fort Knox will face John Hardin in the opening game of the District 17 Tournament on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
