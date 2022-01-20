It was a much-needed return to the win column for the Warren Central girls’ basketball team, which held off a second-half rally to beat Warren East 46-41 on Thursday at Warren East High School.
Playing for the second time in three days after a layoff due to COVID-19 protocols, Warren Central (3-11 overall, 1-3 District 14) built a double-digit halftime lead and survived a late charge to earn its first district win and first victory since Dec. 28.
“All wins are good and district wins are that much better,” WC coach Anthony Hickey said. “We played Bowling Green right out of the gate from being off for a week and a half. To come back with this quick of a turnaround and play another district game … they came and they fought.”
The teams played even through one quarter before the Lady Dragons built some momentum.
Jordyn Downey’s 3-pointer started a 12-0 run that gave Warren Central a 26-12 advantage. Warren East (3-13, 0-4) stopped the run right before half with a 3 from Reagan Lawson that made the score 26-15 at the break.
Warren Central’s lead was 31-17 after a 3 from Downey early in the third before the Lady Raiders turned up the defensive pressure. Warren East took advantage of a handful of Lady Dragons turnovers, fueling a 16-5 surge that trimmed the deficit to three heading into the fourth quarter.
Kennedee Robinson scored seven straight points for Warren Central to start the fourth as the Lady Dragons' lead jumped back up to 10. Warren Central went the final 4:27 without a field goal, giving Warren East another chance -- but the Lady Raiders were unable to get closer than the final margin.
“We needed that bad,” Warren Central senior guard Kaylyn Keener said. “We were mainly focusing on these district games. It was bad that we had to cancel them and we were off so long. I was worried, coming off such a big break, but we pulled it off at the end.”
Robinson paced Warren Central with 16 points, while Downey added 11 points.
The Lady Dragons shot 41.9 percent, including 7-for-14 from 3-point range.
“It felt really good,” Robinson said. “I was happy we were able to pull it out and finish.”
Amiyah Carter led Warren East with 11 points. Warren East shot 28.6 percent from the field, going 1-for-11 from 3-point range.
“It’s been the story of the year,” WE coach Jenny Neville said. “We dig ourselves a hole and we try to climb back out of it. We did a good job in the third quarter on our press defense and getting some steals and getting some layups, but we didn’t take advantage of some of those. We’d get steals, wide open layups, and then miss. There at the end we missed three or four. We padded our stats on rebounds. We just couldn’t hit it. We’re just digging ourselves a hole and not getting over the hump.”
WCHS 10 16 10 10 -- 46
WEHS 10 5 18 8 -- 41
WC -- Robinson 16, Downey 11, Keener 6, Akhmedova 6, Murray 4, Faustino 3.
WE -- Carter 11, Alexander 8, Jones 8, Carver 5, Harrell 4, Lawson 3, Bratcher 2.