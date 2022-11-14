Editor’s note – This is the second in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.
The Warren Central girls’ basketball team faced plenty of adversity on and off the court last season.
A year after going 9-7, Warren Central finished 4-22, including a double overtime win over Warren East in the opening round of the District 14 Tournament.
Off the court, the Lady Dragons lost five games due to COVID cancellations but faced the biggest adversity last December – with several players and members of the coaching staff directly affected by the tornadoes that ripped through Bowling Green.
After a season full of adversity, the Lady Dragons are looking to rebound with a small – yet experienced – roster eager to put last year behind them.
Third-year coach Anthony Hickey said the numbers are low, but he is still confident that the team can be successful.
“You still have to perform with what you’ve got,” Hickey said. “You just have to have five – maybe a few more – and follow up with that.”
Hickey will look to a core of players who saw plenty of action last season starting with a trio of seniors – Kennedee Robinson, Jordyn Downey and Jaliyah Bailey.
Downey was second on the team in scoring, while Robinson was third in scoring and third in rebounding. Hickey said all three have emerged as leaders during the preseason.
Junior Aida Akhmedova has shown flashes and gives Warren Central another experienced player on the perimeter. Junior Briana Frausto led Warren Central in rebounding and will be joined in the paint by junior Auhlayia Butler. Hickey said Butler brings versatility, a post player who can be a presence on the inside but can also step out and shoot the 3.
“That is the good thing, even having low numbers, at least they have game experience,” Hickey said. “You can build on that. We return three of our starters that got big minutes. We have a top six or seven that got pretty good experience. We just have to build on that and groom the ones to blend in with them.”
Sophomores Deja Ferguson and TyDreonna Jackson are back after seeing limited playing time last season.
Hickey is hopeful that the pieces are in place for the Lady Dragons to take a step forward and compete in a new look four team District 14, as well as the rest of Region 4.
“That is when it counts,” Hickey said. “All the non-district games, they are practice. We just have to come in and practice every day well to develop for game simulations in district. We can try some different things and advance on that. All you have to do is have that one good game in the district (tournament) and then get a good draw after that.”{&end}
