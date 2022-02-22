PREP ROUNDUP Lady Dragons outlast East for double-OT win Daily News Feb 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jordyn Downey scored 17 points to lead host Warren Central to a 50-48 double-overtime win against Warren East in the opening round of the District 14 girls' basketball tournament Monday.Aida Akhmedova added nine points and 10 rebounds, while Briana Frausto chipped in with six points and 16 rebounds for the Lady Dragons.Warren Central (4-21) was set to host top-seeded Bowling Green in Tuesday's semifinal round. Butler County 49, Grayson County 37Top-seeded Butler County pulled away from Grayson County for a 49-37 win in the District 12 tournament semifinals Monday at Butler County.Gracie Cardwell led the Lady Bears with 16 points, and Taylin Clark added 11 points.Butler County (24-3) will face Edmonson County in Thursday's district championship.Edmonson County 37, Trinity (Whitesville) 33Paige Wolfe and Annie Kiper scored 10 points apiece to lead Edmonson County to a 37-33 win over Trinity (Whitesville) in the District 12 tournament semifinals Monday at Butler County.Cariann Williams added eight points for the Lady Cats.Edmonson County (11-19) will face host Butler County in Thursday's championship. Franklin-Simpson 65, Todd County Central 48Alera Barbee had 30 points and nine rebounds to lead top-seeded Franklin-Simpson to a 65-48 win over Todd County Central in the District 13 tournament semifinals Monday at Logan County.Lyniah Brown added 10 points, and Katelyn McAlister had eight points for the Lady Wildcats.Franklin-Simpson (21-3) will face the winner of Tuesday's Logan County-Russellville semifinal in Thursday's district championship at Logan County.BoysWarren East 70, South Warren 62Kaleb Matlock scored 26 points to lead Warren East to a 70-62 win over South Warren in the opening round of the District 14 tournament Monday at Warren Central.Isaiah Andrews had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Tray Price added eight points for the Raiders.Linkin Lockhart had 13 points, and Luke Burton and Ty Price added 11 points each for South Warren (14-16).Warren East (11-16) was set to face top-seeded and host Warren Central in Tuesday's district semifinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags District 14 Tournament Warren Central Warren East Butler County Grayson County Edmonson County Trinity (whitesville) Franklin-simpson Todd County Central South Warren Recommended for you