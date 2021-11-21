Editor’s note – This is the 12th in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Nov. 29.
The Warren Central girls’ basketball team finished with a winning record in Anthony Hickey’s first season as head coach, but the Lady Dragons’ season ended with a disappointing loss to Greenwood in the District 14 Tournament.
Despite losing a large chunk of scoring and rebounding, Warren Central is motivated to bounce back from that tough loss and go deeper in the postseason this year.
“The big thing we have to do this year is more team basketball,” Hickey said. “We have to pass the ball well and have more accountability. We have to play a little smarter on defense. That’s the things we are building on.”
With leading scorer and co-leader in rebounds Saniyah Shelton transferring to Bowling Green, the Lady Dragons have a big hole left on both ends of the court. Senior Kaylyn Keener was third on the team in scoring last year, while sophomore Aida Akhmedova gained valuable experience as a freshman.
Ariana Simmons will see a bigger role, joining Keener as the lone seniors. Juniors Jordyn Downey and Kennedee Robinson also return after playing in plenty of key moments last year.
“At the end of the day the cards that you are dealt, that is what you play with,” Hickey said. “I’ve got a good group that is listening and understanding. We know it’s going to be tough. It’s OK to have the underdog cape. There is nothing wrong with that. That should inspire you even more to come after it every day.”
And while the Lady Dragons might embrace the underdog role, it doesn’t mean the expectations have changed. Hickey said he is excited to see what this team can do, adding that they have a chance to once again be competitive in district play – and the region as well.
“Bowling Green is at the top, so we know what we can aim for,” Hickey said. “Barren is not going to be too bad. Then the rest are going to be fighting for the other spot. This is the toughest district in our region. We are going to have to fight to get better. You don’t want to be in the bottom tier.”