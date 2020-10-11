One goal was enough for the Warren Central girls' soccer team in the District 14 Tournament opener.
Ahtziri Falcon-Perez scored late to lift the Lady Dragons to a 1-0 victory over Warren East on Sunday at South Warren.
The freshman's goal came in the 70th minute off a corner kick and lifted the team to its first postseason victory since 2018. Warren Central fell to Warren East 3-2 in double overtime in last year's District 14 Tournament opener.
Presley Compton recorded the shutout, which included a save on a Warren East penalty kick early in the first half.
The Lady Dragons improve to 9-3 and will face Greenwood in the semifinals Monday at 6 p.m. at South Warren.
Warren East, which won three straight games to end the regular season, finishes the season 3-4.
