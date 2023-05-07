Warren Central split a pair of home softball games Saturday, topping Monroe County 6-0 and falling 12-2 in five innings to Todd County Central.
Against Monroe County, Lady Dragons starting pitcher Natalie Naftel fired a complete-game shutout. Naftel allowed only three hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters over seven innings.
At the plate, Naftel was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Daisy Finn was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Emma Updegraff was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Edith Burns tallied a double and an RBI.
Central's Addyson Spencer tallied her team's lone RBI against Todd County Central. Natalie Naftel added a double, and Allison Naftel went 1-for-2 and stole a pair of bases.
Warren Central (11-15) is back in action Thursday at home against Grayson County.
Franklin-Simpson 7, Union County 5
Franklin-Simpson picked up a 7-5 win over Union County in six innings and tied Lyon County 3-3 in a six-inning game Saturday in the Owensboro Catholic Classic.
Kaitlyn Woodall went 2-for-2 with an RBI to pace the Lady Wildcats against Union County. Abbey Cook tallied a pair of RBIs, Kloie Smith had a double and an RBI, and Hanna Arthur and Maggie Brown each drove in a run.
Rebecca Luttrell picked up the win in relief after pitching a scoreless 2/3s of an inning.
Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI against Lyon County. Lilly Ferguson added a 2-for-3 effort with a double, and Jasmine Grover and Woodall added an RBI apiece.
Franklin-Simpson (12-16-1) hosts Greenwood on Monday.
Baseball
Barren County 4, Campbellsville 0
Barren County junior Tristan Meech fired a no-hitter to lead the visiting Trojans to a 4-0 win over Campbellsville on Saturday.
Meech allowed no runs and no hits while striking over eight over seven innings to record the complete-game victory.
Sutton Hyde tallied a solo home run to lead the Trojans' offense. JP Hyde, Gavin McCord, Brayden Brown, Aiden Keeney, Jackson Reece and Meech each tallied a hit in the win.
Barren County (11-15) faces McLean County on Monday.
Logan County 6, Metcalfe County 3
Visiting Logan County claimed a 6-3 win in eight innings over Metcalfe County on Saturday.
Davin Yates went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Cougars. Kade Wall was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Montgomery Milam went 2-for-4 and Chance Sweeney tallied a triple and scored three runs.
Montgomery got the win after pitching seven innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) off four hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine. Jacob Regan notched the save with a scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout.
Logan County (15-14) is at Christian County on Monday.
Elizabethtown 17, Glasgow 4
Elizabethtown rolled to a 17-4 win in five innings against homestanding Glasgow on Saturday.
Connor Davis went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Scotties in the loss. Weston Carroll added a 2-for-3 day with an RBI and two runs score, and Camden Nolley also drove in a run.
Glasgow (13-14) hosts Central Hardin on Tuesday.