PREP VOLLEYBALL
Lady Dragons sweep Caverna for first win
- MICHEAL COMPTON micheal.compton@bgdailynews.com
Warren Central volleyball coach Allyson Barnett has seen her team make great strides, even if the win-loss record doesn’t reflect it.
The Lady Dragons' hard work was rewarded Wednesday, with Warren Central sweeping Caverna 2-0 (25-5, 25-9) to earn the team's first win of the season.
Warren Central (1-7) controlled the match from the start with good serving and solid work at the net to take the victory.
“It’s been a work in progress since I took over -- this is my third season,” Barnett said. “In my opinion, we improve every single game. I’m very proud of the girls and their work ethic. They are working hard. We are getting there and it is good to finally get our first win at home.”
Emma Updegraff set the tone with three straight aces to open the first set. Warren Central recorded eight aces in the first set to cruise to the win. Elma Velic led the way with four aces.
“That has been our main focus, serving,” Barnett said. “I told the girls, if you can put it in play then we can take care of it after that. Serving, actually all season, has been really good. We have to work on our defense and transition.”
Warren Central opened the second set with a quick 7-2 lead before Caverna (1-5) scored four straight to pull within a point. The Lady Dragons responded with two points to regain control. Caverna got a point to make the score 9-7 before Warren Central closed with a 16-2 run to seal the victory and allow Barnett to play her entire varsity roster.
“We’re a very young team,” Barnett said. “The majority of my starters are sophomores and juniors, mainly sophomores.
“ ... I put everybody in. Let everybody go out there and show what they can do.”
Updegraff finished with eight aces and one kill. The Lady Dragons finished the match with 16 kills as a team.
Jazlyn Glover had seven kills, while Daisy Finn added four kills.
“It feels really good,” Glover said. “I think we deserved it. I am ready for more wins this year.
“(This win) shows us we can actually put in the work and go up against teams and hopefully bring home the wins.”
Warren Central returns to action against Butler County in the Battle in the Barrens at Barren County High School at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
