Warren Central senior Jaida Tooley claimed the girls' high jump title at Saturday's Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Class 2A Indoor State Championships in Louisville.
Tooley captured the state title with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches. Tooley added a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash, was fourth in the long jump and ninth in the 60 meters.
Also for the Lady Dragons, Mia Cardillo was third in the triple jump, Kelsey Lazo took fourth in the 200 and Kabozya Yagabo was 10th in the 60-meter hurdles.
In the boys' competition, Warren Central's Nae Reh was second in both the long jump and triple jump, plus finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles.
Other top-10 individual finishes for the Dragons were Summy Manirakiza in the triple jump (third), high jump (fifth) and 60 hurdles (sixth); Jules Mlongeca in the 400 (seventh) and Tyseam Day in the long jump (seventh).
Butler County's Landon Binion was second in the 60 hurdles and sixth in the 200, while the Bears' Luke Laughing was second in the high jump and seventh in the triple jump.
Other top-10 finishers for Butler County were Josh Morris in the 60 (fourth) and 200 (fourth); Wyatt Stratton in the 400 (fourth) and long jump (eighth); Jay Peralta in the 60 hurdles (seventh); Trey Stovall in the 800 (eighth) and Parker Smith in the 3,000 (eighth).
In the KTCCA's Class 3A state indoor meet, South Warren's Megan Kitchens was third in the 400 meters and seventh in the 200. Ryleigh Johnson added a third-place finish in the 1,500 in the girls' meet for the Spartans.
South Warren's Hunter Clemons tallied a 10th-place finish in the boys' 3,000 meters.
