The Warren Central girls’ basketball team opened District 14 play by pulling away from Warren East 57-38 on Tuesday at Warren Central High School.
Warren Central (3-0 overall, 1-0 District 14) overcame a poor shooting night – hitting 28.4% from the field – with a strong defensive effort and a late kick to give the Lady Dragons the victory over their longtime district rival.
“The other games and practices are practice,” Warren Central coach Anthony Hickey said. “When you have a district game, it is important. It’s got to mean something to you.
“We’ve only had two games (before tonight) unfortunately, with the COVID. It is what is is, but when it comes to a district game you have to lay it on the line. You have to want the best seed you can possibly get.”
Warren Central’s offense struggled for almost three quarters, but the defense was able to hold serve to allow the Lady Dragons to take control in the final quarter.
WCHS jumped out to a 9-3 lead early, forcing turnovers, but cold shooting allowed the Lady Raiders to climb back in and surge ahead. Lucy Patterson’s jumper gave Warren East (1-4, 1-2) its first lead at 10-9 early in the second quarter. The lead grew to 18-14 before Warren Central’s Saniyah Shelton hit a step back 3, snapping an 0-for-15 start for Warren Central from 3-point range, to cut the deficit to 18-17 at halftime.
“It was big,” Shelton said. “I think it got everybody off their feet and hyped. We came out in the second half and went off.”
Warren Central scored the first six points in the second half to go in front, but Warren East answered with a 14-4 run to regain a 32-27 advantage late in the third. The Lady Dragons scored five straight to pull even, but Natalie Harrell hit two free throws to give Warren East a 34-32 lead with less a minute left in the quarter. Warren Central freshman guard {span}Aida Akhmedova answered with a jumper to tie and a 3 as time expired to push the Lady Dragons ahead 37-34 heading into the fourth quarter.{/span}
{span}Warren Central never trailed again. The teams exchanged buckets to start the quarter, then Kyleigh Ray hit a 3 to start a game-closing 18-2 that allowed the Lady Dragons to cruise to the win.{/span}
“We calmed down, played better defense, I adjusted a little bit and they did what I asked them to do,” Hickey said. “We got better looks that way. The thing I told them (in the locker room) is we will get better. That’s the scary part. New system, new coach, new teammates – that kind of thing. Once we start jelling, I hope we will be a lot better than we are right now.”
Shelton led the Lady Dragons with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Kaylyn Keener added 10 points.
Patterson led Warren East with 12 points, while {span}Natajia Alexander added 10 points. The Lady Raiders finished with 34 turnovers.{/span}
“This isn’t a team you can make turnovers (against), especially in the open court,” Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. “They’re quick and they can get the ball and get to the basket. That hurt us in the fourth quarter. I thought we did a really good job for three quarters containing their offense and doing a good job of rebounding. We just lost our composure and once I again I attribute that to inexperience.”
Both teams are scheduled to return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Warren Central is scheduled to host South Warren, while Warren East is scheduled to travel to Bowling Green.
WEHS 8 10 16 4 – 38
WCHS 9 8 20 20 – 57
WE – Patterson 12, Alexander 10, Bratcher 7, Harrell 5, Forrester 4.
WC – Shelton 21, Keener 10, Ray 9, Lewis 8, Akhmedova 5, Simmons 2, Whitfield 2.{&end}
