It was worth the wait for the Warren Central girls’ basketball team, who finally opened the season with a 46-40 win over Franklin-Simpson on Saturday at Warren Central High School.
On the court for the first time since being quarantined due to COVID-19 protocols 10 days ago, Warren Central (1-0) was able to use a strong defensive effort to overcome some sloppy play and get a win in Anthony Hickey’s first game as head coach.
The game was originally scheduled for 10 days ago, but was added earlier this week when Warren Central was cleared to return to the court.
“It’s always good to get a win,” Hickey said. “I told them that I’d rather (have an) ugly win than a pretty loss. We could have practiced until Tuesday’s game, but we are tired of practicing. We wanted to play like everyone else has. I told them that there are going to be moments where we are sluggish because we haven’t been in the gym for 10 days. It’s hard on them, but they fought through it and managed to do what I needed them to. I was proud of them to come out and play as well as they did.”
The Lady Dragons never trailed, but the game was in doubt until the final seconds.
Warren Central jumped out to a 5-0 lead and pushed the margin to 12-2 after a 3-pointer from Kyleigh Ray late in the first quarter.
Franklin-Simpson (2-2) chipped away, cutting the deficit to four on two occasions before Saniyah Shelton’s three-point play extended the advantage back to 23-16 at halftime.
The Lady Cats got as close as 27-26 after a basket by Malyea Partinger, but Kaylyn Keener answered with a three-point play to allow Warren Central to maintain its lead.
The Lady Dragons scored seven straight early in the fourth to push the margin to 40-30, and led by 11 with 37 seconds remaining before Franklin-Simpson scored five points in eight seconds to get the deficit down to 46-40 with 16 seconds left. The Lady Cats were unable to get any closer.
“I told them the game is built on runs, it is who can stop the other run or match the other run,” Hickey said. “When they punch us we have to punch back and that’s what they did. Hat’s off to Franklin. They played a real good game after playing last night.”
La Auhnni Lewis led the Lady Dragons with 13 points, while Shelton added 11 points.
Warren Central shot 27.9 percent, but held Franklin-Simpson to 27.3 percent shooting.
“It feels amazing,” Lewis said. “We’ve been off 10 days. We just came to work and push each other and get the W.”
Alera Barbee and Kate Norwood had 15 points each to lead the Lady Cats.
“I think we missed some easy shots down the stretch, but what I am proud of us is we came out and got punched in the mouth in the beginning,” Franklin coach Ashley Taylor said. “Our girls were able to respond in the correct manner and be able to claw and fight and get back in that game.”
Warren Central is scheduled to host Allen County-Scottsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Franklin-Simpson is scheduled to host Russellville at 6 p.m. Friday.
FSHS 6 10 12 12 – 40
WCHS 13 10 10 13 – 46
FS – Barbee 15, Norwood 15, Partinger 4, A. Johnson 3, Turner 2, Wilson 1.
WC – Lewis 13, Shelton 11, Keener 9, Ray 6, Downey 4, Simmons 2, Robinson 1.{&end}
