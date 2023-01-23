Warren Central’s Damarion Walkup (0) tries to move around South Warren’s Brandon Rowe (0) in the Dragons’ 57-43 win over the Spartans at South Warren High School on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Fresh off winning the Region 4 All ‘A’ Classic, the Monroe County Lady Falcons debut at No. 5 in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
Monroe County defeated Clinton County, Todd County Central and Glasgow last week to earn a trip to the All ‘A’ State Tournament. The Lady Falcons have won four straight and six out of the last seven.
Bowling Green remains No. 1 in the girls’ poll, with Barren County second and Franklin-Simpson third. Metcalfe County is fourth, just in front of Monroe County.
Greenwood, Todd County Central and Edmonson County are next with Butler County and South Warren rounding out the poll tied for ninth.
Warren Central remains No. 1 in the boys’ poll, with Bowling Green second and South Warren third. Franklin-Simpson holds at fourth, while Barren County climbs a spot to fifth.
Warren East, Monroe County, Todd County Central, Edmonson County and Butler County round out the boys’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (7) 19-1 70 1
2. Bowling Green – 19-4 63 2
3. South Warren – 14-4 56 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 10-6 49 4
5. Barren County – 13-8 40 6
6. Warren East – 9-7 30 5
7. Monroe County – 13-7 29 9
8. Todd Co. Central – 12-8 18 7
9. Edmonson County – 11-8 17 10
10. Butler County – 12-7 12 8
Others receiving votes: Clinton County 1, Greenwood 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (7) 13-8 70 1
2. Barren County – 17-5 63 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 10-8 52 4
4. Metcalfe County – 11-5 36 5
5. Monroe County – 10-7 35 –
6. Greenwood – 12-9 34 3
7. Todd Co. Central – 11-7 23 8
8. Edmonson Co. – 11-6 20 6
t9. Butler County – 12-6 14 10
t9. South Warren – 10-11 14 7
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 13, Cumberland County 6, Logan County 4, Allen County-Scottsville 1.