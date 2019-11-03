LEXINGTON - The goal was always to end the season on top, as it is for every team.
It's one that had come up short the previous three seasons for Greenwood's seniors, but after falling in the KHSAA Girls' Soccer State Tournament quarterfinals not once, but twice, they knew confidence was the key with one more chance.
That confidence helped the Lady Gators in the program's first state semifinal since 2008 -- a 3-0 victory over Ashland Blazer on Thursday -- and also in the program's first-ever state championship match, where they beat two-time champion and 2018 runner-up Highlands 1-0 on Saturday at Bryan Station High School.
"I think we knew that we had to be confident in order for it to (happen). I think in past years, we've kind of been a little scared as that quarterfinal game comes around, but this year we got to host Daviess and we absolutely dominated that game," Greenwood senior captain and state tournament MVP Anna Haddock said. "From then, we were like, 'We are meant to win this state tournament. We are meant to be the champion.' "
Saturday's win also helps cement the legacy of the team's seniors in Bowling Green's soccer community as the first girls' program to bring the championship trophy to Warren County.
"Just having such a backing from our community has been so amazing throughout this whole ride," Greenwood senior Ellie Belcher, who was named to the All-Tournament team with goalkeeper Elizabeth DeMarse, said. "Bringing home that trophy is so, so cool, so we're so excited about it."
Since 1992 -- the first year girls' soccer was sanctioned by the KHSAA -- only 11 different teams had claimed a title entering the 2018 season. Now, with the 2019 season complete, Greenwood can add its name to the list.
"It really highlights that Bowling Green has teams that are here to play. It puts us on the map," DeMarse said. "It means that we're here, it highlights our school specifically and it just means I'm proud of my team. It means we're going to bring some honor, some mention, back to Bowling Green."
That 10-member senior class, led by captains Belcher and Haddock, ends its Greenwood career as winners. In four years, the group was a part of 77 wins, two District 14 titles and three Region 4 championships.
The group's freshman season saw the first of those three trips to the state tournament. After a 5-4 victory over Graves County, the Lady Gators lost to Owensboro Catholic 2-0 in the quarterfinals.
The next year, despite a 20-win season, there were no district or region titles, but the team followed it in 2018 with another trip to the state tournament. The Lady Gators beat Bowling Green 1-0 in the Region 4 final after falling to the Purples 3-2 in the district championship match. Greenwood beat Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the state tournament, but fell to Highlands 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
Then, the 2019 team was tasked with replacing a nine-member senior class that included the likes of Rachel Heltsley and Alexa Ketcham, who had eight goals each in their final seasons. But with the group coming back, including Haddock, who had 42 goals as a junior despite missing the final five games after fracturing her foot during practice, they were confident.
Greenwood entered the year ready to prove it could get back to the state tournament -- and further -- despite those players lost to graduation. The Lady Gators opened the season with a 6-1 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins. Haddock proved she was at full health as well, posting her first three goals of a 54-goal season.
The Lady Gators entered the postseason as the top seed in District 14 with a 14-2-3 overall mark, and from that point, scoring wasn't the only key.
Defense was, too.
Greenwood outscored its opponents 36-0 in five games through the district and region tournaments to set up a Semi-State game against Marshall County. The Lady Gators gave up their only playoff goal in the 2-1 win and advanced to take on Daviess County in the quarterfinals. A 5-0 win capped off an unbeaten season on Greenwood's field at Drakes Creek Middle School and a career at home that included only one loss for the seniors.
It was followed by the 3-0 semifinal victory over Ashland Blazer and the 1-0 championship-game victory over Highlands, where Alyson Kaelin scored the lone goal off a free kick from Haddock, to bring the title back to Scottsville Road.
Not a bad way for a senior class to end a career that started with a shutout loss in 2016.
"We set the expectation even before preseason started, before the dead period started. I met with the seniors -- all 10 of them -- and I asked every single one what their personal goals were, what their team goals were, what their expectations were for their teammates, themselves and they wanted to be here and win a state championship," first-year head coach Zac Lechler said. "They knew that everything we did was for that purpose and they set aside sometimes their own emotions and feelings to better the team, and that's what's gotten us to this point."
Greenwood's senior class, featuring Haddock, Belcher, DeMarse, Kaelin, Emily Buser, Rebekah Dickinson, Annabel Justice, Makayla Mitchell, Anne Logan Perkins and Autumn Wiles, accounted for 92 of the team's 133 goals this year and helped limit opponents to just 25 goals in 28 games, but despite that, the departing seniors believe they are leaving a program with a bright future ahead.
"From here, the legacy of Greenwood soccer -- we have won a state championship, so every girl knows that they are capable of doing that," Haddock said. "That a team from Greenwood High School is capable of winning that state championship."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.