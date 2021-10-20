The Greenwood volleyball team will get a chance to defend its region crown after beating South Warren 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 25-19) in the semifinals of the District 14 Tournament on Wednesday at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood got huge nights at the net from Aubrey Packer and Emma Loiars to hold off South Warren and earn a spot in the District 14 championship. The win also clinches a berth in the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Monday at Russellville High School.
“This is the most nerve-racking game, no matter who you are playing,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “I told our kids that I was really proud of them. We have been developing mental toughness. We had some issues early on. We had things go wrong and just didn’t panic and we hung in there and played good volleyball.”
South Warren and Greenwood split in the regular season, with the road team winning both games. Loiars, one of four seniors, said the Lady Gators were determined to not have their season end on their home floor.
“There were a lot of nerves going into tonight, but we had a lot of energy on the court and we came out on top,” Loiars said. “We did struggle a few times, but mentally we toughened through it.”
Loiars and Packer had five kills each in the first set as South Warren (13-13) nearly rallied from eight points down before the Lady Gators were able to close it out.
Greenwood (20-14) scored the first five points in the second set and led the whole way, but again had to survive a late run by South Warren before closing it out to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
“That’s been our early struggles -- we were leading in games (late) or tied and we couldn’t close it out,” Whittinghill said. “Lately we have been able to play mentally tough and South is really good. This was a very strong year for all the district teams. Everything was a battle and there was something really enjoyable about that. I knew South wasn’t going to lay down. They have a lot of heart and are a really good team. I knew it was going to be tough.”
South Warren jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third set, but Greenwood was able to seize the momentum -- eventually pushing its lead to 15-10. The Spartans came roaring back and tied the set 23-all. Greenwood’s Sophia Watterson sent the game to match point with a kill that made the score 24-23, but South Warren scored the next two points to regain the lead.
Packer’s kill tied the score 25-all, but South Warren’s Kara Gibson hit back-to-back aces to extend the match.
Despite the loss in the third set, Packer said the Lady Gators remained focused heading into the fourth set.
“Coach told us to calm down and focus on the fundamentals (after losing the third set),” Packer said.
The fourth set went back and forth with 10 ties and six lead changes, before Greenwood finally pulled away with the final four points of the match -- capped by a kill from Olivia Overmohle.
“I’ll give it to my kids, they play with a lot of heart,” South Warren coach Lindsey Sheffield said. “They may wait until the end of the game to do it, but they never give up and they continue to fight. It shows a lot about their character. I love these kids a lot. I am proud of them.”
Packer led the way for Greenwood with 19 kills, while Loiars added a career-high 16 kills and six aces. Watterson finished with 50 assists, with Emma Schneller recording 24 digs.
Gipson led South Warren with 13 kills. Maddie Rockrohr had nine kills, Kendall Simmons had 32 assists and Kaylee Gifford finished with 23 digs.
Greenwood will look for its fifth straight District 14 Tournament championship against top seed Bowling Green at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Bowling Green beat the Lady Gators twice in the regular season, winning 3-0 at Bowling Green and 3-1 at Greenwood.
“We are going after them tomorrow and we are going to try to win,” Whittinghill said. “That’s what it is all about. Everybody says, ‘You just want to beat them once.’ No, we don’t. We want to beat them and try to get the district title and then we will go try to play for region. Bowling Green is tough. They are doing a lot of good things. They are good and we are good. I think it’s going to be a really good show.”