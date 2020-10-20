It comes as no shock to most southcentral Kentucky high school girls’ soccer fans that Thursday’s Region 4 tournament championship game will feature an all-District 14 matchup.
In every 21st century Region 4 girls’ soccer tournament and even before that (starting in 1998), the same two teams – Bowling Green and Greenwood – have advanced to the championship game.
That streak continues Thursday, but this will go down as the oddest scenario yet seen in that long run of success.
To reach this year’s regional championship, neither Bowling Green or Greenwood actually scored a goal – although technically, the Lady Gators did in their 1-0 victory over Barren County in Tuesday’s Region 4 semifinal at Warren East.
Welcome to 2020.
Bowling Green had already claimed a spot in Thursday’s championship via a Glasgow forfeit due to COVID-19 issues that have forced the Lady Scotties into quarantine.
Greenwood (13-2-2) actually had to play its way into the championship against a group of Trojanettes determined to put an end to District 14’s regional stranglehold.
It was going well for Barren County (6-5-1) through most of the first half, but one mistake proved the difference when the Trojanettes suffered an own goal off a redirected cross with just 3:18 left in the first half.
“Kind of got lucky on that one, but sometimes just going into the postseason that’s what it takes,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “Just finding ways to win.”
Lady Gators senior forward Amaya Salvador was credited with the goal after sending that fateful cross into the box. It was far from the prettiest goal on Salvador’s career resume, but perhaps the most important considering the stakes.
“We knew going into this that it was going to be a very important game,” Salvador said. “We can’t really afford to look past any team, so we really had to make sure that we came out and were strong. Because this games leads to the big game Thursday, which thankfully we’re able to move on to Thursday.”
The Trojanettes were on the attack early, and in the third minute created a dangerous chance when Hadley Adams rocketed a free kick on goal that Lady Gators keeper Taryn Guyer managed to slap away for a jumping save.
Greenwood, the defending state champion, outshot Barren County 8-5 in the first 40 minutes – not including the decisive goal.
“They’re a very good team, good program, lot of kids in competitive soccer,” Barren County coach Bobbie Nyekan said. “So they know the Xs and Os. We tried to play good defensively as a group and look for counters. Unfortunately we scored an own goal, but still I am so proud of them. For the most part in the game, we played as a unit defensively and we did some good things on the offensive end as well.”
Greenwood ratcheted up the pressure in the second half, keeping that one-goal lead secure by maintaining possession almost exclusively on Barren County’s end of the field. The Lady Gators outshot the Trojanettes 13-3 in the second half. Barren County goalkeeper Gracelynn Deweese finished with 11 saves.
“Barren County did a really good job of holding us back down in our attacking third, but after the half we talked it over and really made sure to lock in and get those runs down, and hopefully find each other,” Salvador said.
Greenwood played without Anna Drexel and Hannah Carter, but Lechler expects to be back to full strength for Thursday’s 6 p.m. matchup against the Lady Purples.
“We had some girls step up pretty big defensively,” Lechler said. “Ava Elliott and Devan Bray had a really good game tonight, so proud of what she did.”
The Lady Gators won both matchups against Bowling Green this season, a 2-1 decision Sept. 17 and then a 2-1 win in the District 14 tournament championship that was decided on a penalty-kick shootout.
“I think they’ll play the same way they did against us the last time,” Lechler said of the Lady Purples. “They look to play into the wings and just big, long balls across our backs. We know how to defend them and we’ve just got to execute.”{&end}
