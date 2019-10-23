Greenwood’s postseason journey will continue, and once more the Lady Gators won’t leave home for the trip.
Behind a pair of goals from senior midfielder Anna Haddock, host Greenwood downed Marshall County 2-1 on Tuesday night in the KHSAA Girls’ Soccer State Tournament Semi-State 1 game at Drakes Creek Middle School.
With the win, Greenwood (20-2-3) will host a state quarterfinal matchup against Region 3 Daviess County, a 2-0 winner over Henderson County in Tuesday’s Semi-State 2 game. The Greenwood-Daviess County game is scheduled Saturday, but no time has been announced.
The Lady Gators battled Marshall County for a 2-all tie in a regular-season game Sept. 14 in Benton. That gave Greenwood a look at what it would be facing in Tuesday’s rematch, and this time the Lady Gators had their not-so-secret weapon available in Haddock – who had missed the first Marshall County game while on an official visit to Auburn.
“Marshall County’s played against her before and they’ve man marked her before,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “So we ended up changing things around a little bit in the first half to see if we could open her up a little bit more and we ended up being successful with that.”
Lechler wanted his team to work the attack on the wings, and in the first half Greenwood didn’t do it consistently enough to satisfy him despite outshooting the Lady Marshals 10-5. On one of those planned wing attacks, the Lady Gators netted their first goal when senior defender Anne Logan Perkins pushed a long pass down the left sideline to Haddock, who pivoted into the box and ripped a rising shot past Marshall goalkeeper Carlen Whirley into the upper right corner with 13 minutes left in the first half.
“That’s exactly what our game plan against Marshall County was going into it, to play into the wings a little more and the one time we actually looked there in the first half we were able to find it,” Lechler said.
Haddock, who has a team-best 51 goals this season, credited Perkins’ pass with creating the opportunity.
“Anne Logan played a good ball over the top down the line and I just cut in and found the net,” Haddock said. “And that’s what we were looking to do in this game because I think there was a lot of space out wide and we were trying to exploit that.”
Marshall County (18-3-4) trailed just 1-0 at the break, but in the second half the Lady Marshals were on their heels much of the time as Greenwood increased its attack and dominated possession.
“We were just playing it down into the wing where we thought we could expose their weakness,” Lechler said. “Everybody was pressuring; it wasn’t just our forwards. Our midfield and our backs were all getting into the attack, which allowed us to kind of keep more pressure on their backs and find more balls in.”
That pressure paid off with 28:57 to play, when junior defender Kennedy White found Haddock with a through ball at the top of the penalty area. Haddock took it from there, slicing through the box on a short run toward the right post before angling a shot to the far side that hit the left post and bounced in for a goal that doubled Greenwood’s lead.
The Lady Marshals answered, scoring less than a minute later on their only shot of the half as Carmen Gunn worked a ball through the penalty area and dished to Kelsey Crass for a goal against Greenwood keeper Elizabeth DeMarse.
“(Carmen Gunn) is very technical with the ball and she’s really fast,” Lechler said. “She just broke out and nobody stepped to her and we just didn’t make a tackle. I know (Gunn) wasn’t the one who made the goal, but she made the play to get the goal to (Crass).”
Greenwood clamped down from there, effectively preventing any further threats by keeping the ball on Marshall’s end the rest of the way to earn another home game Saturday.
“We’re so excited,” Greenwood senior defender Ellie Belcher said. “We love playing here. Just taking in every moment. It’s been an awesome ride so far, so we want more.”
