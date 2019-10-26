The Greenwood girls' soccer team left its home at Drakes Creek Middle School a winner, blanking Daviess County 5-0 in the state quarterfinals Saturday.
Greenwood (21-2-3) overcame deteriorating conditions due to a steady rain for most of the first half to build a four goal halftime lead and cruise from there, finishing unbeaten at home this season and advancing to the semifinals of the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
After hosting the last two postseason games, the Lady Gators will now hit the road to Lexington – which will host both the state semifinals and Saturday's state championship game.
"Going in we knew it was going to be our last game here, so it was really emotional for us," said Lady Gators senior midfielder Anna Haddock, who had two goals and two assists. "The seniors, in our four years here, we lost once, so this place definitely has a special place in our hearts.
"Tonight was really big. It was a really big team effort. We battled through the adversity and we are so excited to be in this journey."
Greenwood sophomore midfielder Paige Hines, who had two goals, said ending the home schedule with a victory was just one of the reasons Saturday's win was so special.
"I think we put in so much ... and had so much energy going into this game and the rain made it even more fun," Hines said. "It pushed us to go all out."
Hines and Haddock hooked up on the Lady Gators' first goal four minutes in with Hines getting free on the back side post and finishing a free kick from Haddock.
"We've been not finishing on the back post most of the time," Hines said. "Every time I'm like, 'Finish. Finish. Finish on the back post.' As soon as it came, I was like 'I am ready for it.' I struck it as hard as I could and it got in the back of the net. It was amazing."
Haddock added a goal in the 12th minute, a header off a long pass from Ellie Belcher that made the score 2-0 right before a steady rain began.
The rain played havoc for the rest of the first half, but didn't slow the Lady Gators. Haddock added her second goal in the 24th minute, with Hines scoring off a pass from Haddock five minutes later.
The rain subsided in the second half, but the field conditions remained sloppy with neither team able to do much offensively. The only goal in the second half came in the 71st minute when Kayelee Maners scored on a pass from Haddock.
"The weather was brutal tonight," Haddock said. "We could barely move the ball on the ground, so we knew it was going to have to be balls over the top and literally all five of our goals were because we recognized that and played balls over the top."
Greenwood outshot Daviess County 18-11, with a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal. Elizabeth DeMarse finished with five saves for Greenwood.
"We knew weather was going to be a factor tonight, but that is something you can never control," Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. "We had to play conditions and we did that early, which was really helpful. We were playing balls over the top, avoiding the ground as much as possible.
"We know that Daviess likes to play pretty technical and move the ball with their feet ... so I think the weather favored us today. They didn't really seem like they changed their game plan too much."
Greenwood advances to face Ashland Blazer on Thursday in Lexington. The time and site is to be determined. A win Thursday and Greenwood would advance to the state championship game for the first time in the program's history.
"This has been our goal all along," Haddock said. "We didn't know how this year was going to go, but we have exceeded all expectations and right now we are on cloud nine, but we are not satisfied. We are so hungry. We are going to play a good Ashland Blazer team next Thursday in Lexington. I think we are feeling really confident going into that game."
