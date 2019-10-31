With Saturday's 5-0 win over Daviess County, the Greenwood girls' soccer team accomplished something it hadn't done since 2008 – make it past the state quarterfinals.
Now, the Lady Gators look to do something the program has never done.
Greenwood will face Ashland Blazer on Thursday in the KHSAA Girls' Soccer State Tournament semifinals with a shot at making it to the championship game for the first time in program history.
"I think these girls always want more, they're always hungry and they always want to win," first-year Greenwood head coach Zac Lechler said after the team's practice at Warren East on Wednesday. "They don't want the season to be over."
The Lady Gators (21-2-3) held the practice across town to get a feel for a turf surface similar to what they will be playing on for the 6 p.m. EDT game at Bryan Station. Wednesday's rain also allowed them to practice with a wet field, which they very well could see Thursday.
"It's just being ready to respond to those different ball bounces on the turf – getting used to it and the quicker speed of play," senior defender Ellie Belcher said. "It's just always good to get the extra touches and get used to it beforehand."
Belcher and the Lady Gator defense, which has allowed just one goal in seven postseason games, could have their hands full taking on the unbeaten Kittens. Ashland (20-0-2) boasts the state's second-leading scorer in Abby Huff. The senior forward has scored 66 times, a total second only to Prestonburg's Anna Burchett's 88 goals. The Kittens beat Prestonburg 6-2 in the state quarterfinals last week.
Lechler doesn't plan to mark Huff specifically, but knows it'll be important to pay attention to her. He pointed to a similar strategy his team took in a 2-1 Semi-State victory over Marshall County when Greenwood faced 38-goal scorer Carmen Gunn.
"I think we'll keep an eye on where she's at on the field," Lechler said. "We won't necessarily mark her or put anybody on her, but I think it's just going to be important with tracking her and making sure we know where she's at at all time."
Ashland has three other double-digit scorers with Kaitlin McLain (19 goals), Reilly McLain (13) and Jess Brown (10). The Kittens' 137 goals led Region 16.
"We've played good forwards all season, so we're just going to play our style, play our game and we're going to treat it like any other game and come out and compete," Belcher said.
Greenwood's offensive arsenal starts with reigning Gatorade Kentucky Girls' Soccer Player of the Year Anna Haddock. The Auburn commit is fifth in the state with 53 goals, including 18 in seven postseason games. Annabel Justice is the only other Lady Gator in double-figure scoring with her 15 goals, but a total of 15 other players besides Haddock and Justice have scored this season.
"I'll be really interested to see what they do because I think when you look at a score sheet, it's like, 'Oh, Anna Haddock. Oh, Annabel Justice,' because she's our second-leading scorer, but we have so many other threats besides that," Haddock said. " ... We have a bunch of attacking threats that people may not be aware of because of the stats, but they definitely are going to put teams under a lot of pressure."
A win Thursday would put Greenwood in the program's first-ever state final, where it would take on the winner of the second semifinal between Sacred Heart and Highlands. The Lady Gators had a scoreless draw with Sacred Heart on Sept. 22 and didn't face Highlands this season. The Valkyries beat the Bluebirds 2-1 on Oct. 5.
Lechler has been around the program for five years – four as junior varsity coach and this year as varsity head coach – and has seen firsthand the level of success his team has had, including three trips to the state tournament in four years for his senior class.
He's also seen the support the Lady Gators are getting – whether it's from members of the boys' soccer team, fans of other Greenwood sports or from parents of former players that have approached him while he was having dinner after a game – and knows they'll be behind his team as it aims for its first state final.
"It's cool to see the community that's been built around the success of this program," Lechler said. "It's a lot more than just a team. It's kind of the whole culture and school together."
