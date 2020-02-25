Greenwood's girls' basketball team has had some issues in the fourth quarter this season, and twice those problems had already reared up in games against Warren Central that resulted in a pair of regular-season losses to the Lady Dragons.
With a third matchup – this time an elimination game in the opening round of the District 14 Tournament at South Warren – the Lady Gators knew something had to change if they wanted to keep their season afloat.
On Monday, fifth-seeded Greenwood got over its worst first quarter and then built and maintained a lead to knock off the fourth-seeded Lady Dragons and earn a shot at No. 1 seed Bowling Green in Tuesday's 6 p.m. semifinal game. Win that, and the Lady Gators earn a trip to E.A. Diddle Arena for the Region 4 Tournament.
First though, Greenwood had to overcome those fourth-quarter meltdowns.
"We took care of the ball and handled it, and we just stayed calm," Greenwood guard Leia Trinh said. "Usually in the fourth quarter, pressure goes up and we just turn the ball over."
Warren Central (11-20), which could have been seeded as high as No. 2 in the tournament after forging a three-way tie with South Warren and Warren East in the regular-season standings, instead got the difficult draw and had to play Monday's extra tournament game.
The Lady Dragons had developed a blueprint for beating Greenwood – stay close enough, then turn up the pressure in the fourth quarter and surge past their rivals to snatch the win.
Heading into the fourth on Monday, that pattern had a chance to repeat as Warren Central trailed just 37-33. An offensive putback by Taelor Leach cut the deficit to two to open the quarter, but Greenwood answered with back-to-back baskets by Annee Lasley and Trinh.
Greenwood (13-15) effectively shortened the game over the final four minutes, limiting the Lady Dragons to no more field goals until La Auhnni Lewis broke through with an offensive putback with 59 seconds left that made it 43-39.
Megan Une answered with two made free throws for Greenwood, but Kyleigh Ray's 3-pointer on the other end had Central back within three at 45-42 with 47 seconds left.
Une drew another foul and calmly drained two more free throws, Central missed on two free throws and then Trinh sank two more to push the lead to 49-42.
Krisheana Johnson kept the Lady Dragons' hopes alive with another 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four with 13 seconds to go, but Greenwood made two more free throws over the final eight seconds to claim the win.
"I went through my bag of tricks to try and keep Johnson out of the lane," Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. "She still got there a lot, but I think having Annee (Lasley) in there – we purposely held her out until the fourth quarter – I think having her in there helped disrupt some things too."
Lasley, the Lady Gators' starting center, twisted an ankle in the first quarter and didn't return until the fourth.
That first quarter saw both teams struggle to score, as Greenwood led just 6-5 after eight minutes.
The Lady Gators created a little space in the second, outscoring Central 10-4 over the final 2:25 to take a 24-20 halftime lead. Greenwood freshman Kayla Grant had seven of her 13 points in the quarter.
"All year, coach always tells me, 'Kayla, there's nobody that can guard you. Use your body,' "Grant said. "And the girls sort of played a little softer on me, so I just used that to my advantage and helped my team win."
The Lady Dragons matched Greenwood with 13 points in the third quarter, and entered the fourth in prime position for another fourth-quarter surge. This time, it didn't happen.
"I thought our girls did everything and more of what we asked them to do," Warren Central coach Joe Hood said. "Just shots didn't go and free throws didn't go – at the end of the day, I love my team. It hasn't hit me that we lost yet. Just still trying to think about all the growth they made this year, going from fifth to second. And here we are playing on Monday, and game over. That's just the kind of district we're in."
Lewis finished with a team-high 16 points, Johnson had 12, Ray nearly tallied a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds and Leach grabbed 11 boards for the Lady Dragons.
Trinh finished with a game-high 21 points, while Lasley grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out more than half the game.
The Lady Gators don't have much time to reflect on getting over the hump against Warren Central, not with another elimination matchup against the Lady Purples looming Tuesday.
"We just see them as another team," said Trinh, who finished with a game-high 21 points. "Everyone's like scared of Bowling Green, so we've got to go in there with no fear and just play our game."
