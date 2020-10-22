Regulation surely wasn’t enough to decide the outcome of Thursday’s Region 4 Girls’ Soccer Tournament championship at Warren East High School.
Overtime didn’t get it done. Double overtime didn’t do it, either.
That left penalty kicks to decide the winner of the third meeting this season between District 14 foes Bowling Green and Greenwood – and even five of those PKs couldn’t separate the longtime rivals.
On the sixth round of PKs – sudden death – Lady Gators sophomore Ava Elliott broke the deadlock with a successful penalty kick shot past Bowling Green goalkeeper Breece Bryant that ended the latest in a long line of regional championship battles between the two programs. That streak goes all the way back to 1998.
After Greenwood and the Lady Purples each managed to convert on 4-of-5 PKs in the opening round, Elliott got her shot to end it and she did just that.
“I was really nervous, but I just had to not get in my own head and just look for the corner,” Elliott said.
Greenwood, the defending state champions and now three-time Region 4 champions, advances to Saturday’s semi-state tournament matchup against Region 2 champion Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Lady Gators will host that game Saturday, which is scheduled to beigin at 4 p.m.
“I think the second half just came down truly to heart,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “We knew that if we won we’d get to play again at the Swamp and I think that was really a big pusher for us. We had a lot of mistakes in the first half. We just had to clean them up, fix them and just play with more heart, really.”
Greenwood (14-2-2) trailed 2-0 with a little more than 20 minutes to play after Ella Farley’s goal with 22:29 left doubled the Lady Purples’ lead.
The Lady Gators weren’t ready to quit, and Claire Allen’s goal off an Erin Heltsley assist got them back within striking distance with 16:44 to go.
Then, with just 3:19 left in the game, Amaya Salvador struck. The senior forward knocked in a goal off a corner kick to tie the game and send it to overtime.
That’s precisely the same scenario that played out in last week’s District 14 championship, and just like in that matchup the overtime periods ultimately gave way to a PK shootout.
Last week, Greenwood goalkeeper Taryn Guyer needed to make one save to secure the win for her team. On Thursday night, it was just the same as Guyer came up with the save she needed on a penalty kick and then watched as Elliott won it for the Lady Gators.
“It shows that we fight for it – we fight for what we want,” Guyer said of the second-half rally. “And winners win. That’s the theory we’ve been working with all season, and we know we can win against BG. We beat them twice and we just knew we could do it. We knew we had it in us.”
Bowling Green (12-4-1) dominated possession in the first half, outshooting the Lady Gators 7-0. The game was still scoreless entering stoppage time before Lady Purples freshman Maggie Morris broke through with a goal.
Farley’s score made it 2-0, but Greenwood came charging back.
“It’s just tough,” Bowling Green coach Lisa Correa said. “I’m proud of my girls. They gave it everything they had.”
Both Correa and Lechler spoke afterward about the challenges and rewards of coaching this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was touch and go, we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season,” Correa said. “I told them just enjoy every game because you didn’t know if you were going to get to play the next week, and I feel like they did that. It’s a fun, spirited group of girls and they’ve improved so much from the start of the season. I’m just proud of them and a little sad that it ended tonight.”
Lechler is glad his team will get a chance to defend its state crown, starting at home Saturday.
“I think that was the big thing going into this season with COVID going on, just being able to have the team gel and mess a little bit better and spend more time together – I mean, we missed out on a lot of team-building activities that we typically do every year, but I think these girls have pushed hard to battle back.
“They always know what we need to fix when they come off at halftime, they know how to battle. Especially after losing I think 10 seniors off last year’s team, I couldn’t be more pleased with them.”{&end}
