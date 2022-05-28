The Greenwood softball team took a while to settle in before taking control in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament with a 7-0 win over Russell County on Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
Junior pitcher Kayden Murray was perfect through five innings and the Greenwood offense used one scoring barrage to pull away and advance to face Allen County-Scottsville in the region semifinals.
“It’s hard,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “We sat around for 2½ hours this morning and we didn’t come out with the intensity that I wanted, but to come away with a win – hopefully we will be ready to play tomorrow.”
Greenwood (31-7) was nearly held in check for the first three innings, with the only threat coming in the second. The Lady Gators loaded the bases with one out, but Russell County pitcher Tarryn Reynolds started a double play on a comebacker to get out of the jam.
In the fourth, Greenwood finally broke through.
Josi Morrison was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Callie Huff followed with a double before a sacrifice fly by Lily Travis got the Lady Gators on the board.
Greenwood sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth, scoring six times. Lydia Kirby had an RBI double during the rally, which included three errors by Russell County.
“It was a team we knew nothing about,” Proctor said. “We hadn’t faced their pitcher before. We didn’t know a lot about what she threw. Just seeing her the second time through probably helped some.
“We finally put some balls in play in the fourth. We put some balls in play before, but they were routine balls. They helped us out a bit – made a couple of errors – but we had some timely hits when it mattered.”
Greenwood added an RBI single from Allyson Smith in the sixth, giving Murray and reliever Abigail Byrd more than enough offense to work with.
Murray breezed through the first five innings on 65 pitches, striking out 11 of the 15 batters she faced. She went to a three-ball count once, with Russell County unable to get a base runner or hit a ball out of the infield.
“My rise (ball) was really good today and so was my curve,” Murray said. “We tried to mix in a change-up a little bit, but it was just OK today.”
Byrd finished it off striking out five, with a single by pinch hitter Mallie McQueary the only baserunner of the game for Russell County (18-11).
“It’s different playing out here on this field in front of a big crowd,” Proctor said. “To let Abigail get some innings (was big) because we might need her this weekend. She pitched phenomenally in the district tournament against South (Warren).”
Smith and Caydence Wolfe had two hits each for Greenwood.
The Lady Gators face Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 semifinals on Sunday at 2 p.m. It will be the first meeting for the two programs since 2014.
“We didn’t play them this season, so this will be our first time getting to see them,” Proctor said. “Obviously they can swing the bat. They came out with a lot of intensity today. Coming off a big win like that, I know they will be ready to play so I hope we show up.”
GHS 000 601 0 – 7 7 0
RCHS 000 000 0 – 0 1 5
WP: Murray LP: Reynolds.