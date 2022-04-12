The Greenwood softball team continued its early-season run with a big District 14 win, blanking South Warren 4-0 on Tuesday at Greenwood High School in the battle of two of the top six teams in the latest statewide coaches’ poll.
No. 6 Greenwood (11-1 overall, 2-0 District 14) got a strong start from Kayden Murray and some timely offense to gain the upper hand over the Spartans in the district standings. It was the Lady Gators' first win over No. 4 South Warren (8-2, 0-1) since 2019.
“Not only are they in our district, that makes it competitive enough, but they are one of the best teams in the state,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “Year in and year out, they have a phenomenal program. To go out and beat them, it is a real confidence booster for these girls.”
South Warren threatened early, but Murray and the Greenwood defense was able to keep the Spartans off the board.
The Spartans loaded the bases with no outs on a walk, a bunt single and an error on a sacrifice bunt in the second, but Murray struck out the next three batters to keep it 0-0.
“The ball never even left the infield,” Proctor said. “It’s very deflating when a team bunts and walks and all of the sudden the bases are loaded with no outs. For them to get out of that, that was huge.”
South Warren threatened again in the fourth with a runner at second and two outs. Kayla Odgen’s single was knocked down by shortstop Caitlyn Oliver and Oliver was able to get the runner in a rundown between third and home to end the threat.
Oliver started the bottom of the fourth with a single as the Lady Gators loaded the bases with one out before Oliver scored on a sacrifice fly by Savannah White.
Greenwood doubled its lead with a solo homer from Allyson Smith in the fifth, her third of the season, and Cali Huff added a two-run homer in the fourth to make the score 4-0.
South Warren put two runners on with no outs in the seventh, but Murray got a pop up, a strikeout and fly out to preserve the shutout and the victory.
“Having those insurance runs -- that cushion to where we didn’t have to worry about the two runners on base at the end -- was huge,” Proctor said. “Having the long ball this season has been a game changer.”
Murray threw 100 pitches, 68 for strikes, allowing three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Oliver and Lily Travis had two hits each to pace the offense.
“(The win) was really good,” Murray said. “We had some nerves at first. I’m just glad we got our bats going and the defense was on tonight.”
Caroline Pitcock finished with two of South Warren’s three hits.
“Our pitchers pitched well enough to win the ballgame, but our offense was not there tonight,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “Kayden Murray is a great pitcher. She moves the ball around well. We knew we would be facing her. We just didn’t make an adjustment at the plate.
“... We knew going into this week that it was a tough week with Greenwood and East. Our girls are talented enough. The physicality is there. We’ve just got to produce.”
South Warren will host Warren East at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Greenwood plays at Daviess County at 6 p.m. on Friday.
SWHS 000 000 0 -- 0 3 0
GHS 000 112 X -- 4 8 2
WP: Murray LP: Norwood.