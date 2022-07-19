Hannah Carter found a home away from home at Murray State.
Carter, a rising senior at Greenwood High School, officially committed to play women's soccer at Murray State this week. The Lady Gators' star defender would be the latest Greenwood standout to play NCAA Division I soccer, joining recent alums Anna Haddock (Auburn) and Ellie Belcher (Western Kentucky).
"To be able to get this opportunity was very, very exciting to me," Carter said. "To be a part of something, another person that Greenwood has produced that went D1 is just crazy to me."
Carter said she settled on Murray State after attending a camp, which led to an invitation to visit campus by the Racers' coaching staff.
"I went to camp, they took me around the campus a little bit and I fell in love with it," Carter said.
Carter said she didn't discuss a specific position with Murray State head coach Matt Lodge or assistant Paul Cox but expects she'll fit in somewhere on the back line for the Racers.
An added bonus for Carter is Murray State's shift to the Missouri Valley Conference this season after playing for years in the Ohio Valley Conference. Carter admitted that did factor into her decision to commit to Murray State.
"It kind of did," Carter said. "I liked that they were moving into a new conference, just because their record in the OVC was really good and they wanted to move to a new conference to get new competition. I want competition, wherever I was going to go."
At Greenwood, Carter has been an integral part of the program's consistent success since joining the varsity team as a freshman. A key member of the Lady Gators' back line, Carter helped Greenwood post a 23-2-3 record capped by a 1-0 victory over Highlands in the 2019 KHSAA state championship in Lexington.
The following season, Greenwood posted a 16-3-1 mark and reached the state semifinals. Carter tallied four goals and an assist and earned All-Region 4 second-team honors as a sophomore.
Last season, Greenwood finished with a 15-7-1 mark and ended its season in the Region 4 tournament championship. Carter earned All-Region 4 first-team honors at center back, finishing with two goals and four assists.
Carter is looking forward to helping the Lady Gators to another strong season this year. Greenwood opens the regular season Aug. 9 at home against Madisonville-North Hopkins.
"Getting my decision out of the way, I'm excited for this upcoming year," Carter said. "I think we have a good chance of making it far into the postseason and winning some awards."