Anna Haddock knew her time would come.
On the eve of last year's Region 4 Girls' Soccer Tournament, Haddock broke her right foot and was sidelined for the rest of the season. Greenwood's star midfielder watched as her teammates rallied to win the regional title and advance to the state tournament without her.
On Thursday, Haddock made sure the Lady Gators would be making a return trip and this time she'll be out on the field with her teammates. Haddock dished out an assist and scored a goal to lead Greenwood to a 2-0 victory over Bowling Green in the Region 4 Tournament championship at Warren Central High School.
"Last year was hard for me, but I knew I had to have a role in a different way, kind of be more of a coach and a supporter," Haddock said. "So it was awesome to have a direct impact on the game this year. And I knew going in that I wasn't going to let this one go because I don't want to be done yet."
Greenwood (19-2-3) isn't done, and the Lady Gators earned a home game in next week's Semi-State Game 1 against the winner of Friday's Region 1 championship between McCracken County and Marshall County.
To get there, the Lady Gators had to get past a determined effort from the Lady Purples. The first half saw fairly even possession swings for each team, but even in the early going Greenwood was generating the better chances.
The breakthrough came five minutes after Ellie Belcher's apparent goal on a header was waved off on an offsides call. Belcher, a fellow senior and team captain along with Haddock, set the first goal in motion by gathering a loose ball outside the penalty area and pushing a pass through to Haddock, who dribbled to the edge of the penalty box and then flicked a pass to Paige Hines, who slashed a shot past onrushing Lady Purples goalkeeper Caroline Miller into the right corner to give her team a 1-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first half.
"Ellie played a ball into me and I passed out wide to Paige and she had a great finish," Haddock said. "I think from there we were kind of like,'OK, we got this. This is our game.' That was kind of the goal that set the tone for the rest of the game and helped us move on."
After holding just an 8-6 advantage in shots over the first 40 minutes, Greenwood upped the pressure in the second half. Still, Bowling Green (10-11) held firm for most of the half despite getting outshot 13-1. Miller had five of her nine saves in the second half, but the Lady Gators got the breathing room they wanted with 7:16 to play. Greenwood senior Annabel Justice got a chance at a corner kick and sent a ball directly into the box and Haddock arrived to push in a goal off a header.
"She was right where she needed to be on that and was able to put it in the back of the net," Lady Gators coach Zac Lechler said of Haddock, an Auburn University signee.
Lechler said his team responded to a halftime adjustment designed to loosen up the Lady Purples' back line.
"We just had to really stay composed and we knew that we were going to have to move a little bit better up top off the ball," Lechler said. "That's exactly what I talked about when the forwards came off the field and when they went back on they were ready to have a little bit better movement and open up their backs a little bit more."
Greenwood goalkeeper Elizabeth DeMarse finished with three saves, all in the first half, in the shutout win.
The loss to Greenwood was the third this season for the Lady Purples, who dropped a 3-0 decision in the regular season before falling to the Lady Gators 4-0 in last week's District 14 tournament championship.
"I'm proud of my team, I thought they played great," Bowling Green coach Lisa Correa said. "We worked the game plan pretty well, we just couldn't get one to go.
"... I think the way we played on the field tonight speaks volumes for this team. They've come a long way this year. They've gotten better, they've worked hard and they've gotten close as a team. I think this will be a season that they will remember."
Bowling Green's Emma Kate Widener, Riley Thompson and Reagan Fields were named to the all-tournament team.
Haddock got tournament most valuable player honors, and was joined on the all-tournament team by Belcher, Rebekah Dickinson and Anne Logan Perkins.
"We knew we were going to have to battle for 80 minutes," Lechler said. "We had to do that the last two times we played them, so we knew what it was going to take."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.