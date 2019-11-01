GLASGOW – The Greenwood volleyball team is heading back to the state tournament after outlasting South Warren 3-1 (25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20) in the Region 4 Tournament championship game Thursday at Glasgow High School.
Playing its District 14 rival for the fifth time this season, Greenwood (37-2) got off to a strong start and held off a late challenge to earn a second straight region crown and a trip to the state tournament, which begins Nov. 8 in Louisville.
“We’re very excited,” Lady Gators senior hitter Annee Lasley said. “It’s going to be a good way to end the season. I think we really had a lot to play for tonight because none of us wanted our season to be over. It’s such a close team.”
Lasley got the Lady Gators rolling, despite battling through some back pains right before the match. She racked up seven kills in the first set, helping Greenwood pull away about midway through and win comfortably.
“She doesn’t really show much emotion,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “She is about to cry there in that first set and I think she had like seven kills. I worried about her even getting out there and the trainer was like, ‘You are going to have to play through it.’ I know bad backs loosen up, but man she battled through that.
“She had one of the best regional final games I’ve seen.”
Lasley started the second set with a kill as Greenwood jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The margin grew to 10-3 after a kill from Katie Howard before South Warren tried to chip away. The Spartans got as close as four points twice but were unable to get any closer with Lasley’s kill closing out the set and giving Greenwood a 2-0 advantage.
South Warren (26-9) tried to mount a comeback, taking the third set. The Spartans jumped out to a 4-1 lead before Greenwood rallied to tie. The teams exchanged the lead three times – going back and forth with the set tied at 19-all and the Lady Gators on serve.
Greenwood couldn’t close it though, as a service error gave the lead back to South Warren – sparking a 5-1 spurt. Greenwood fought off three set points before Sydney Clayton’s kill closed it out for the Spartans and forced a fourth.
“We played so good the first couple of games and they struggled, but I told them ‘We hadn’t won anything yet,’ ” Whittinghill said. “These guys are battle-hardened kids. They played a great third set and pushed us to four.”
Greenwood took control early in the fourth set, using a 9-0 run to take a 12-4 lead. The Lady Gators extended the margin to as much as 12 before South Warren made one final push – fighting off five match points before the Lady Gators finally closed it out to secure a fifth win over the Spartans this season.
Lasley led Greenwood with 21 kills and two aces. Howard added 17 kills, Anna Hewitt had 22 digs and Meg Gore finished with 54 assists.
Howard said she’s proud to play a part in helping Greenwood’s senior class extend its season for at least another week.
“That’s what we talked about, we talked about winning it for our seniors and not letting a ball hit the floor,” Howard said. “It’s been our goal all season to make sure we go as far as we can.”
Erin Nerland had 12 kills for South Warren, while Maddie Rockrohr added nine kills.
“I’m super proud of how we fought,” South Warren coach Justin Griffin said. “We got back in that game third set and showed a lot of heart. Sometimes it is your night and sometimes it’s not, but we can look back and know that we gave it all we had.
“That’s a really good group (of seniors). They come in and do everything we asked of in practice and even more. You could see tonight that they were trying to do everything they could just to will us to one more set. We just came up a little short.”
Gore, Howard, Nerland and Hewitt all were named to the all-tournament team, joined by South Warren’s Sophie Pemberton and Sophie Doszak; Logan County’s Embry Burgess and Rachel Dezarn; Clinton County’s Kayli Hadley and Autumn McCutchen; Allen County-Scottsville’s Meg Foster; Glasgow’s Anzley Adwell; and Todd County Central’s Ashley Desrochers.
Lasley was named tournament MVP.
Greenwood will face Region 2 champion University Heights in the opening round of the state tournament at 8:30 a.m. CST Nov. 8 at Louisville Valley High School.
“We’ve got some tough matches ahead up there, but there are some winnable games up there,” Whittinghill said. “I think this team is pretty special. We talked preseason about being able to compete at state. We are on board and we are going to try our best.”
