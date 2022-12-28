SCOTTSVILLE – Kayla Grant is not a morning person, at least when it comes to basketball.
Or is she?
The Greenwood senior forward delivered a stellar effort in the Lady Gators’ 67-58 win over Central Hardin in the Lady Invitational of the South – complete with a 9:30 a.m. tipoff at Allen County-Scottsville.
“Coming into this game, we just knew that we wanted a win,” Grant said. “We didn’t want to play at 9:30 in the morning tomorrow, so that was a little encouragement.”
Grant helped Greenwood (6-6) avoid another early wakeup call with a game-high 25 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds and tallied a pair of blocks to help her team snap a six-game losing streak.
It has been a tough stretch record-wise for the Lady Gators, who opened the season with five straight victories before running into some trouble. Starting with a home loss to District 14 rival Bowling Green, then four losses as part of a loaded field at the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament, and finally Tuesday’s 74-53 defeat to an ultra-talented Central Magnet School out of Murfreesboro, Tenn., in the opening round of the LIS.
“I’m not worried about the losses. I’m just worried about keeping my team together, kind of going through this stretch run right here and being prepared when it comes district tournament time,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “That’s our big goal. That’s when we want to be playing our best ball, and there’s a lot we can build on off that losing streak.”
Grant got plenty of help in carrying the offensive load from junior point guard Leia Trinh, who scored 23 points and added four assists and a pair of steals. Trinh was particularly deadly from the free-throw line, hitting 11-of-12 attempts to help make up for an overall subpar effort (19-of-29) as a team from the line.
The Lady Gators also got a huge boost in the fourth quarter from junior forward Jojo McCorkle, who caught fire shooting beyond the 3-point arc. Held scoreless through the first three quarters, McCorkle buried a trio of treys over the final eight minutes to help her team pull away.
Greenwood was up just three points at 44-41 heading in the final frame, but a Grant basket off a drive to the paint followed by McCorkle’s first 3 pushed the advantage to 49-41 just a minute into the fourth.
McCorkle’s second trey just 26 seconds later pushed the advantage of nine points, and after Central Hardin’s Allie Link responded with an old-fashioned three-point play it was Grant’s turn to show off her shooting range again as she drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to stretch the lead back to nine.
The Lady Gators kept on adding to that lead, with McCorkle’s third 3-pointer giving them their largest lead at 62-49 with 3:23 to go.
The Lady Bruins never got closer than eight the rest of the way.
“Jojo stepped up and hit some big shots,” Simpson said. “She’s got the green light. Anytime she feels she can make the shot, she’s got it. So we ran some stuff – I knew she was feeling it, I could tell by her body language, so we ran a couple pitches there for her to make some shots.”
Trinh helped her team grab a first-half lead and hold it with 16 points in the first two quarters as Greenwood built a 30-26 halftime lead.
“I mean, we needed this win badly,” Trinh said. “This team was a lot better, so we were just going to come in prepared. And I think we fed from the energy from the bench and we improved our defense a little bit and that created our offense. I think that helped a lot for us, and we knocked down big shots.”
Link finished with 19 points to lead the Lady Bruins. Julianna Stith added 15 points and Khania Jones had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Central Hardin outrebounded the Lady Gators 47-38.
Greenwood moves on to Thursday’s 12:45 p.m. game in the LIS against Daviess County.
GHS 15 15 14 23 – 67
CHHS 11 15 15 17 – 58
GHS – Grant 25, Trinh 23, McCorkle 9, Whittle 5, Nealon 4, Overmohle 1.
CHHS – Link 19, Stith 15, Jones 10, Gray 9, Duckworth 5.{&end}