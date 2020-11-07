The Greenwood volleyball team's season came to an end with a 3-1 (25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18) loss to Henry Clay in the quarterfinals of the state tournament Friday at George Rogers Clark High School.
Facing a team that it lost to in the regular season, Greenwood (12-7) fell behind after two sets, but forced a fourth set before Henry Clay finished it off to move on to Saturday's semifinals against Louisville Mercy.
"They are a very large team," Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. "They are very seasoned. They have nine seniors. I knew it would be a tough contest. We didn't play great at first, but we got it together and showed them in the third game. I was really proud of our effort."
Katie Howard paced the Lady Gators with 21 kills. Olivia Overmohle had 11 kills, while Meg Gore had 35 assists.
Greenwood finished with 40 kills, but committed 34 errors while Henry Clay had 46 kills and 13 errors.
"I watched the match (in the semifinals) and they gave Mercy a lot of trouble with their block," Whittinghill said. "They are just big all across the line."
The loss signaled the end of the prep careers for five seniors – Howard, Ryleigh Rayno, Sydney Keown, Abigail Orr and Liz Herman. Greenwood won its third straight Region 4 title this season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament for a third straight season.
"As a coach you never want to be satisfied with losing that kind of match, but we were talking to the guys that ran this thing about how we were glad we were able to play," Whittinghill said. "You want Katie and Sydney and Rileigh and Abbie and Liz – all my five seniors – to go out playing on the last weekend and each one of them did a lot to get us there.
"Katie has been one of my favorite players to watch and not just coach. To see her end it on a strong note is pretty good."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.