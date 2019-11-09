LOUISVILLE – The Greenwood volleyball team’s season came to an end with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-21) loss to No. 4 Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the state tournament Saturday at Valley High School.
Notre Dame controlled the net and limited Greenwood’s chances. It was Greenwood’s first loss to a Kentucky school this season.
“They are an elite team for a reason,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “They had some great hitters – very consistent. You couldn’t get any runs on them. That was our biggest thing. We just didn’t have our offense going like I thought we could.
“We made some nice digs and we hung in there and adjusted pretty well. We just didn’t have the complete game to affect the whole thing.”
Notre Dame’s front line controlled the first set, hitting at a .440 clip with 14 kills.
Both teams battled back-and-forth early before Notre Dame scored three straight to go in front 9-6. Greenwood got back within one twice, but the Pandas pulled away – closing the set with a 7-3 spurt that put the Lady Gators behind 1-0 in the match.
“I saw them play (Friday) and they were out of sorts a little bit,” Whittinghill said. “I didn’t think we ever got them out of their system too much. They are a very disciplined, very well-coached team. They did what they wanted to do the whole time.”
Greenwood built a 3-1 lead in the second set before Notre Dame scored six straight to move in front for good. The Pandas extended the margin to as many as 16 points in the set. The Lady Gators were able to fight off a couple of set points, but an attack error ended the comeback hopes.
Greenwood scored the first two points in the third set, but Notre Dame answered with three straight and never trailed again. The Lady Gators stayed within striking distance before the Pandas used a 7-1 run to build a 23-14 advantage. Greenwood kept battling, fighting off three match points before Notre Dame closed it out.
“I feel like our passing struggled a lot,” Greenwood senior libero Anna Hewitt said. “We were just off a lot of the game, but having those runs at the end – it built a little energy. It was just too late to come back at that point.”
Annee Lasley finished with nine kills for Greenwood, while Katie Howard added eight kills. Meg Gore had 18 assists and Hewitt finished with 13 digs. Hewitt was named to the all-tournament team.
With the loss, Greenwood ends the season 38-3. It is the most wins in a season in program history, surpassing 37 wins by the 2008 team.
Greenwood had five wins against top-25 teams and won at least 32 games for the fourth straight time. It was the third time in four years the Lady Gators advanced to the state tournament.
“I’m so proud of them,” Whittinghill said. “They had one of the great seasons in 20 years of Greenwood volleyball. That’s a season to be proud of. I know they are disappointed in this. They knew they could have played better, but they have nothing to be ashamed of.
“They put together a great campaign. They had a season most teams are very envious of. The coaches have been very proud of what they have done as a public school and how we played and we competed against some of the bigger public schools in Louisville and Lexington and even in Tennessee. They fought so hard and are a great group of kids.”
Hewitt, one of five seniors who played the final game of their prep careers Saturday, said the Lady Gators have plenty to be proud of from this season.
“I know this was a very special team,” Hewitt said. “It’s going to be hard to forget this season for a long, long time. These are special girls and I am obviously never going to forget this. We had great coaches and these girls are my best friends.
“There are a lot of good girls next year that will be filling in spots. I completely trust in them and believe in them to keep this program up and going.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.