The Greenwood girls’ soccer team faced a daunting task against defending state champion Sacred Heart on Saturday at Moss Middle School, trying to end the Valkyries’ 27-match win streak.
And while Sacred Heart was able to extend its streak with a 4-1 win, Greenwood came away with some positives – and a measuring stick going forward after playing even with one of the top teams in the state for nearly a half.
“Losing is never the result we want, but we always look forward to playing Sacred Heart,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “They put us under a lot of pressure. They show us what our weaknesses are. I think we always come out ready to play against this squad. They’ve got some really good players and are well-coached. Overall not the result we wanted, but we saw a lot of good things today.”
Sacred Heart (9-0-1) ended Greenwood’s season with a 3-1 win in the state semifinals last year and the Valkyries drew first blood Saturday with a goal by Aubrey Nolan off a rebound in the 22nd minute.
Greenwood (5-4) was able to answer in the 31st minute, with Avery Buser scoring off a cross from Kayelee Maners – Buser’s fourth goal of the season.
The momentum shifted back to Sacred Heart the final second of the first half, with Nolan scoring her second goal off a rebound to give the Valkyries a 2-1 halftime advantage.
“I think our game awareness could use a little work,” Lechler said. “They scored literally in the last two seconds of the half and we were under pressure there for the last minute. We weren’t aware that we needed to drop back and defend a little bit more with the players that don’t usually drop. Just recognizing that we are probably not going to be able to produce another attack with how much time was left is definitely something we have to work on.”
Sacred Heart pulled away in the second half. Whitney Rogers scored in the 48th minute to make the score 3-1 and Mallory Glass capped the scoring with a penalty kick in the 66th minute.
“After the goal our intensity picked up,” Buser said. “The second goal Sacred Heart scored was so unlucky. I think we were all disappointed and we came out a little slow in the second, but we started to pick it up. I think we were just a little tired.
“I feel like we are getting so much better. We are just going to keep getting better and we will see them again in the state (tournament).”
Sacred Heart outshot Greenwood 18-7 with a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal. Ellie Ramsing had seven saves for the Lady Gators, who lost for only the second time in the last 38 home games.
“That’s the second time we’ve ever been able to score on Sacred Heart, so we are still improving,” Lechler said. “We had some looks from some set pieces there late. We were able to find one on a header. It just didn’t go where we wanted it. We were still producing there in the attacking third there for the final minutes, but sometimes they just don’t go your way.”
Greenwood returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Monday, traveling to face district rival South Warren.{&end}