LEXINGTON – Anna Haddock lined up the free kick along the right side of the box.
With 8:55 remaining in a scoreless game, Greenwood’s 150-career-goal scoring All-American and the reigning Gatorade Kentucky Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year was exactly who the Lady Gators wanted in that position.
Her shot went low and through the wall toward the near post and was saved by Highlands goalkeeper Maggie Hinegardner, but the play wasn’t dead. The rebound bounced around, before it found the foot of senior Alyson Kaelin.
“It just kind of fumbled around and one of my teammates tried to kick it in, and it just kind of rolled right across the line and past the keeper,” Kaelin said. “So I just tapped it in.”
After her finish, Greenwood’s defense held for its eighth shutout in nine postseason games to preserve a 1-0 victory in Saturday’s KHSAA Girls’ Soccer State Tournament championship game to bring the program its first title.
“Being a first-year head coach, it was a lot of disbelief,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “It just feels good knowing that the effort we’ve put in throughout the season – and I’ve been working with a lot of these girls the last five years – and it’s paid off. This is what they wanted and it’s finally paid off.”
Greenwood’s girls’ soccer program had never played in a state final before this season, but a 3-0 win over Ashland Blazer on Thursday in the semifinals earned them a chance at the Bluebirds – the 2018 state runner-up.
Highlands, which finishes the season at 20-4-5, pressured early and outshot Greenwood 7-2 in the first half. Elizabeth DeMarse hadn’t seen much action in Greenwood’s goal throughout the postseason – the only goal the Lady Gators allowed in the playoffs was in a 2-1 Semi-State victory over Marshall County – but provided security in net to help keep the game scoreless for the first 40 minutes. DeMarse finished with four saves and was named to the All-Tournament team, along with senior defender Ellie Belcher.
“It’s just staying focused,” DeMarse said. “Every game is a new game, so I haven’t seen them in-game in the past, but I’m still prepared for them. I’m still practicing and still know what to expect.”
When the teams returned from the break, Greenwood increased its pressure and doubled its shot total the final 40 minutes. Nothing came for either team until Haddock’s free kick just outside of the box.
But the play was enough for the Lady Gators.
“This is what we’ve worked for for four years and we knew coming in that we weren’t going to stop until we got that game,” Haddock, who was named the state tournament MVP, said. “We fought, we worked so hard and we had minimal chances, but we finished one of them.”
Highlands’ pressure continued to increase throughout the final 8:51 as the Bluebirds tried to force overtime. The Region 9 champions’ best opportunity came when DeMarse charged and the ball rolled past her, but was cleared before crossing the goal line to preserve the shutout and gave the Lady Gators the first state title in program history to cap off a 23-2-3 season.
“I don’t think our confidence dropped a second, but they were definitely pressing up and we knew everything had to be up and out every time, just keeping it clean and holding on tight to that 1-0 win and put this one away,” Belcher said.
It’s a victory that moves Greenwood’s senior class to 77 wins over the last four years. It’s a stretch including three Region 4 titles – two of which saw state tournament runs end in the quarterfinals – and now a state championship. The 10-member senior class includes captains in Haddock and Belcher, as well as Emily Buser, DeMarse, Rebekah Dickinson, Annabel Justice, Kaelin, Makayla Mitchell, Anne Logan Perkins and Autumn Wiles.
“Every day of practice they’ve come for the last five years wanting to improve, wanting to be held accountable and that’s exactly what we did this year. They’ve earned it,” Lechler said. “One hundred percent, they’ve earned it.”{&end}
