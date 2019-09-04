The Greenwood girls' soccer team hadn't allowed a goal to Warren East since the 2010 district semifinals and weren't about to let that change Wednesday.
The Lady Gators shut out the Lady Raiders 10-0 at The Swamp for a 10th straight shutout victory in the series.
"I think our focus is always starting in the back," Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. "We always kind of work our way up through the season, so definitely starting with the back four and then working our way up. We always have girls that are confident in the back. It's just kind of translating that up to the top there."
Goalkeeper Elizabeth DeMarse gets credit for the team's second shutout of the season on the stat sheet, but it came without seeing any action on the evening. Warren East goalkeeper Abby Minor didn't have that luxury and faced an onslaught of of 29 Lady Gator shots on net.
"You've got a lot of soccer experience -- kids that play club and at a high level, play year round -- and when you get into games with them it's hard to overcome some of that experience," Warren East coach William Eller said. "They don't make a lot of small, simple mistakes, they move the ball well and they move well off the ball, so that kind of makes it difficult when you're playing a team that's that good."
Greenwood wasted no time getting ahead, with leading scorer Anna Haddock striking first two minutes in from point-blank range after weaving through Warren East's defense.
"I felt pretty confident in my abilities tonight," Haddock said. "I was really trying to get a lot of other girls involved and I think we did a great job of that."
The Auburn commit notched her second goal of the game and 17th of the season six minutes later on her team's first corner kick and capped off the hat trick 18 minutes in by once again dribbling through the defense before finishing with her left foot.
"She tends to always (set the tone) fortunately," Lechler said. "She's a great asset to the team, but not just on the field. She also is a great leader off the field and she kind of gets everybody going and kind of fired up for the game."
Haddock got the Lady Gators started, but several others finished off the mercy-rule victory.
Emily Buser was the second of seven Lady Gators to find the back of the net, scoring Greenwood's fourth and fifth goals of the first half, a lead the Lady Gators would take into the break. The senior's first came from a left-footed shot from about the penalty stripe and her second came when she one-timed a cross with her knee, putting it off the post and in.
"I think it shows our depth. A lot of the players that were scoring may not have even started in the game and we have 20 deep on this team. It's not just 11 strong," Haddock said. "I think a lot of the girls are really successful in front of goal and we're going to keep looking to do that moving forward."
Anne Logan Perkins put a low shot from her left foot past the dive of Minor less than five minutes into the second half to make it 6-0.
Rebekah Dickinson got in on the action two minutes later, before Amaya Salvador made it 8-0 with 27:51 left on the clock by cleaning up a bouncing ball in front of the goal.
Two minutes later, Annabel Justice intercepted a clearing attempt from Warren East and took one touch to her left before firing a shot over Minor to make it 9-0.
Erin Heltsley ended the game with 14:35 remaining by one-timing a pass from Buser from the top of the box.
Greenwood improves to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in District 14 play. The Lady Gators have outscored district foes 21-1 in those two games. Greenwood is scheduled to travel to Zionsville, Ind., for the Zionsville Invitational Lady Eagle Tournament on Saturday.
Warren East falls to 4-4 overall and 0-3 in district play. The Lady Raiders will take the field for the third straight night when they host Monroe County on Thursday.
